SMS Victor E. Bell Scholarship

Ryan McNeil is Sampson Middle School’s recipient of the Victor E. Bell Scholarship. The Victor E. Bell scholarship is awarded to select high potential seventh graders to encourage and assist with college. Pictured with Ryan is Mr. Mike Lanier, Clinton City Schools Board Vice Chairperson.