Members of the Bearskin Missionary Baptist Church’s Membership Committee recently placed flags on veterans’ graves in recognition of Veterans Day. The members, from left, included: Larry Sutton, Lalita Underwood and Barbara Bennett. Linda Murphy also was on hand.

