Newton Groveman charged with murder

NEWTON GROVE — A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting late Tuesday in northern Sampson County, reportedly the result of a verbal altercation that erupted into gunfire, according to reports from Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to 400 Seven Mile Church Road, Newton Grove, after receiving a call of a gunshot victim. Upon their arrival, it was determined the victim, identified as Marice Kornegay, 48, of 514 Rollingwood Drive, Dudley, was dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

“Through an investigation and witness statements, a suspect was immediately taken into custody at the location of the incident,” a Sheriff’s Office statement released just after noon Wednesday read. “It was determined that the victim and suspect got into a verbal altercation at the residence, that then turned violent.”

The suspect, Shelton Marquest Morrison, 28, of 400 Seven Mile Church Road, Newton Grove, was charged with murder and placed in the Sampson County Detention Center without privilege of bond.

Additionally, Shelby Gene Morrison, 51, of the same Seven Mile Church Road residence, was taken into custody for an unrelated outstanding assault on a female warrant out of Wayne County.

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

