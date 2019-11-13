Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Nov. 5 — William Edward Howell Jr., 20, of 623 Eastover Terrace, Apt. A, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods. Bond set at $3,500; court date is Nov. 12.

• Nov. 7 — Isaiah Jeremiah Fennell-Best, 20, of 924 Curtis Ivey Road, Turkey, was charged with felony probation violation. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Dec. 4.

• Nov. 7 — Clint Quimbly Bass, 23, of 17 Junkyard Lane, Clinton, was charged with cyberstalking, resisting public officer and felony probation violation. Bond set at $52,000; court date is Jan. 8.

• Nov. 7 — Fritz Junior Hemmingway, 41, of 89 Henry Lee Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date was Nov. 12.

• Nov. 7 — Christopher Roshurd Thompson, 29, of 110 Byrd St., Clinton, was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Nov. 15.

• Nov. 7 — Courtney Renee Freeman, 26, of 506-A Darden Drive, Greenville, was charged with larceny, four counts of removal of anti-shoplifting device and organized retail theft. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Nov. 15.

• Nov. 7 — Laqueisha Monique Everett, 28, of 2607 Whitaker Drive, Apt. D6, Greenville, was charged with larceny, four counts of removal of anti-shoplifting device and organized retail theft. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Nov. 15.

• Nov. 7 — Kaitlynn Taylor Fischer, 27, of 79 Junk Yard Lane, Clinton, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses. Bond set at $3,000; court date is Nov. 15.

• Nov. 8 — Christopher Scott Wilbourne, 44, of 101 Stanbourne Lane, Clinton, was charged with injury to personal property, assault individual with disability and injury to personal property. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Jan. 24.

• Nov. 8 — Timothy Claywood Baker, 41, of 158 Stricklands Crossroads, Four Oaks, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired registration card/tag and expired/no inspection. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Nov. 15.

• Nov. 9 — Patrick Leon Rich, 24, of 173 Home Place Lane, Salemburg, was charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 11.

• Nov. 9 —Deangelo Montineo Taylor, 36, of 3107 Brewer Road, Faison, was charged with uttering forged instrument and obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Nov. 20.

• Nov. 9 — Derrick Michael McDougal, 32, of 712 Sampson Homes, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female and assault by strangulation. No bond set; court date is Nov. 15.

• Nov. 10 — Antwan Romeo Rich, 25, of 596 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg, was charged with assault on a female. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 9.

• Nov. 10 — Christopher Nash, 20, of 2380 Herring Road, Rose Hill, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is Dec. 9.

• Nov. 10 — Bobby Wayne Case, 49, of 430 Potato House Road, Clinton, was charged with felony probation violation. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Jan. 8.

• Nov. 11 — Charles Odom, 38, of Durham, N.C., was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Nov. 15.

• Nov. 11 — Shirley Ann Staton, 50, of 50 Quarter Horse Lane, Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Nov. 27.

• Nov. 11 — Namon Reaves, 57, of 206 Lewis St., Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Nov. 20.

• Nov. 11 — Shannon William Eakins, 47, of 234 Shannon Drive, Wilmington, was charged with indecent exposure- aid and abet and sexual battery. No bond set.

• Nov. 12 — Ricardo Ramos, 21, of 3305 N. McCullen Road, Faison, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Dec. 11.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.