‘Holiday Market’ returning to Small House

The Sampson Arts Council, Inc. is looking forward to mixing art and the holiday spirit for a special event.

An artist reception for the “Art For All Holiday Market” is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Victor R. Small House, 709 College St., Clinton. The public is invited to see a selection of holiday gifts created by local artists and craftsmen. During the event, they will also have an opportunity to meet the creators while enjoying refreshments and musical entertainment. They may also purchase gifts for family members and friends.

Kara Donatelli, executive director for the Sampson Arts Council, Inc., is looking forward to the second annual holiday market. She believes it’s a good way to promote local and regional artists.

“Bringing people together in support of local art is a wonderful way to spread joy this holiday season, to the artists, the community and the person receiving your gift,” Donatelli said.

The artists participating are Beth Aspray, pottery, ornaments; Joan Carr, painting; Fred Dufour, photography; Paula Fitzpatrick, painting; Mary Lou Faircloth, books; Beth Hill, painting, note cards, Rebecca Jackson, painting; Amelia Surratt, painting, Joan Mitchell, crochet; Margaret Hamilton, jewelry; Heather B. Williams, painting, prints; Megan Scronce Whichello, painting, prints, and Small House Painters.

“For me, there’s a unique aspect that comes from buying local art that you just can’t get from buying a vase at Target,” Donatelli said. “Knowing there’s a story to the piece and the artist put so much time and effort into one individual work, as opposed to something manufactured on an assembly line, makes the piece that much more special.”

The show will continue through Friday, Dec. 6. The gallery hours have been extended and are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 and Wednesday, Dec. 4; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Shoppers will receive a free piece of pottery in honor of Small Business Saturday, which encourages people to visit locally owned shops.

For more information or to make an appointment, contact the Sampson Arts Council at 910-596-2533.

'Market' to showcase, sell local art

‘Market’ to showcase, sell local art

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

