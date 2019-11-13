Scholarship Spotlight: NC Troopers

Brenda Rios and Allison Brown, center, are presented with their scholarships by Carl Hall, David Adams, JF Smith and Sherry Blackburn. -

Sampson County’s State Troopers protect us on the roads, this much everyone is aware of but what some may not realize is some of the work they do behind the scenes to protect our future as well.

The NC Troopers Scholarship fund for Sampson County comes in the form of a $5,000 donation made to the SCC Foundation by the troopers and is awarded to new SCC students from local high schools. Each student receives $1,000 and the student may apply the funds to any program of their choosing. This is the 20th year the group has made this donation.

This year’s recipients are Allison Brown, Brenda Rios and Mayko Calmo-Gomez.

“What we want to do is partner with the community,” says Trooper Steven Naylor, “Many people are aware of our annual fundraising efforts. The donations we receive, whether through individuals or businesses, help make students in Sampson County move up and reach their goals and dreams.”

“For the last 20 years NCSHP has had the honor of presenting five $1,000 dcholarships to a graduating senior,” says Sherry Blackburn, administrative specialist for the NC Department of Public Safety. “This is something that we look forward to doing every year, but it would not be possible without the help from surrounding businesses sponsoring our yearly golf tournament. We are looking forward to continuing to help the students of our county and we would like to again congratulate the recipients of NCSHP Scholarships from this past year.”

Funds left over after the annual donation to the college go towards other charitable ventures such as the Shop with a Cop program. Last Christmas, troopers were able to take twenty local children shopping for Christmas gifts through the extra money donated by the public.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol’s primary mission is to reduce collisions and make the highways of North Carolina as safe as possible. The State Highway Patrol has more than 1,600 troopers who cover 78,000 miles of North Carolina roadways, more than any other state except Texas.

Sampson Community College thanks donors to the SCC Foundation for making dreams come true. SCC congratulates the scholars who directly benefit from these gifts. For more information about donating scholarships to students, contact Lisa Turlington at [email protected] or at 910-900-4072.

Brenda Rios and Allison Brown, center, are presented with their scholarships by Carl Hall, David Adams, JF Smith and Sherry Blackburn.

