Sampson Community College’s Student Government Association held a Veterans Day Assembly this week to honor students, faculty and staff who have served in the armed forces. These include SCC employees Sharon West (US Army), Bart Rice (US Coast Guard), Dan Grubb (US Army), Edith Rogers (US Air Force), Darryl Grady (US Air Force), Mark Brown (US Marine Reserves), Fred Stamey (US Navy), Nathan McKee (NC Army National Guard) and Paul Ruggles (US Marines). Pictured from left is Rogers, McKee, Grubb, Stamey, Rice and Grady.

