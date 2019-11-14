Welding students bridge the gap

Working on real-world projects is nothing new for Sampson Community College students, particularly in the Welding Technology field. Students have built a life-size Viking statue, a large three-dimensional logo for the college and now are finishing handrails used on the bridge for the college’s new walking trail.

“This is just one more thing these students can add to their resume,” says Dale Godbold, Lead Welding Instructor at SCC. “We never stop. There are always things these kids can do out here. We not only provide an atmosphere of hands-on learning, but we are also putting things in motion to insure success beyond SCC.”

Those ‘things in motion’ include a welding simulator that looks like a video game and reduces scrap metal costs and the college has built a new state-of-the-art welding facility that is scheduled to open within two months.

This summer, the Welding Technology program won an award for service within the community. The Public Art Contribution Award at the Annual Clinton Main Street Program Appreciation and Awards Banquet earlier this year sent welding students and instructors home with an official recognition for yet another real-world contribution.

“These can help them put an emphasis on the little things,” adds Godbold. “It is one thing to learn to weld and to get out here and actually do it, but you never want to miss an opportunity to fine tune their skills by teaching the details too.”

SCC’s Welding curriculum provides students with a sound understanding of the science, technology, and application essential for successful employment in the welding and metal industry. Instruction includes consumable and non-consumable electrode welding and cutting processes. For more information about Welding Technology at SCC, contact Godbold at [email protected]

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Welding-Students.jpg