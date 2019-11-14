JSCC to hold donor dinner

KENANSVILLE – The JSCC Foundation will host a Donor Appreciation Dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 6 until 8 p.m. The dinner is a way to recognize donors who have made scholarships possible for students, as well as recognize the students who have received scholarships.

Scholarship recipients will be seated with donors so that they can meet each other and fellowship. It is expected that at least 30 scholarship recipients will be in attendance.

During the dinner, attendees will hear from Kristy Orozco, a JSCC ambassador and Presidential Scholar; Paula Pierce, a donor for the helping hands scholarship; Tracy Grady, a parent of a scholarship recipient; Rhonda Campbell, chair of the JSCC Foundation; Dr. Stan Turbeville, the Executive Director of the JSCC Foundation; and Dr. Jay Carraway, the President of James Sprunt.

The event will be held at the Ed Emory Auditorium which is located directly across from the JSCC main campus in Kenansville at 165 Agriculture Drive in Kenansville 28349.

The following students were awarded scholarships for the 2019-2020 school year and will be recognized during the ceremony:

• Casey Atkinson, Presidential Scholarship

• John Avent, Presidential Scholarship

• Daniel Bell, Presidential Scholarship

• Ella Blackburn, Herring Scholarship

• Margaret Carney-Pitts, James F. Strickland, Kirk Cris-man/DCPC Educational, Four County EMC

• Peyton Casteen, George F. Landen Memorial, Dr. Vernon Lee Hawes Memorial, Herring Scholarship

• Jacob Cavenaugh, James E. & Mary Z. Bryan Memorial, Marion Louise Price Elkin, Dr. Corbett L. Quinn Memorial

• Logan Cavenaugh, Presidential Scholarship

• Charles Craft, A. D. & Peggy Quinn, John Cameron & Ruby Spence Smith, Herring Scholarship, Presidential Scholarship

• Aika DeFreitas, Presidential Scholarship

• Kimberly Fountain, Alan & Millie Ivey Brown, Jesse Norman & Bertha Williams Smith, Harvey McLean Sr., Presidential Scholarship

• Alexis Futrell, Presidential Scholarship

• Iscela Gonzaga, Presidential Scholarship

• Benjamin Grady, Brenda Cates & Alisa Ortman, Lila Swinson Roberts Memorial, William & Kathryn Wrenn, Presidential Scholarship

• Haley Grady, Stoppelbein & Coleman, DDS, PA Ac-ademic, G. & Sudie M. Henry Memo-rial, Herring Scholarship, Presidential Scholarship

• Zachary Hatcher, Four County EMC, Beulaville Area Chamber of Commerce

• Clint Henderson, Presidential Scholarship

• Taylor Hewett, Presidential Scholarship

• Ethan Houston, Presidential Scholarship

• Madison Humphrey, Presidential Scholarship

• Anna Jenkins, Presidential Scholarship

• Roberto Jimenez, Presidential Scholarship

• Amy Jones, Presidential Scholarship

• Michaela Jones, Addis P. Cates, John F. Powers Memorial, Presidential Scholarship

• Carlie Krimin, Presidential Scholarship

• Carol Leggett ,W. E. Foster Helping Hand Scholarship, County Retired School Personnel, Perry Whaley Memorial, Herring Scholarship

• Victoriana Martinez, Presidential Scholarship

• Antonia Lizardo Meraz, Presidential Scholarship

• Esmeralda Lopez Perez, JSCC Trustee, Robert & Thelma Williams, Herring Scholarship

• Hannah Millard, Presidential Scholarship

• Kristy Orozco, Presidential Scholarship

• Rosa Ortiz-Perez, Presidential Scholarship

• Langston Pollock, Harry E. & Vivian Kramer Memorial, Duplin County Farm Bureau, O. C., Olivia & Cherish Murray Scholarship, Piggly Wiggly of Wallace, Herring Scholarship, Presidential Scholarship

• Chelsea Powell, Dovie L. Penney Memorial, J. Willard Hoffler, Herring Scholarship, Presidential Scholarship

• Kara Repass, Edd Dudley & Marie A. Monk Memorial, Lynn & Anthony Brown Memorial, Herring Scholarship

• Mia Ryans, Presidential Scholarship

• Kaitlyn Sholar Presidential Scholarship

• Candace Smith, Duplin General Hospital Medical Staff, Zettie Brinson Williams, Edward L. & Helen A. Boyette Scholarship, Jackie Fussell Jones, Herring Scholarship

•Yulisa Solis-Ayala, Presidential Scholarship

•Mallorie Tart, Presidential Scholarship

•Garrett Teachey, Sheriff George Garner Memorial, Emmanuel Pickett Memorial, Presidential Scholarship

•Owen Teachey Geraldine & Russell Tucker, Wallace Rotary Club, Herring Scholarship

•Shayla Thacker, Presidential Scholarship

•Jamison Torrans, Presidential Scholarship

•Yarely Venegas, James R. Rose Memorial, Jim & Mary Elizabeth Albertson Memorial, Charles H. Yelverton, Herring Scholarship

•Brittney Ward, Beulaville Area Chamber of Commerce, Stacy R. Quinn Memorial, Presidential Scholarship

•Erica Ward, Sherrel Sholar Bunn, Herring Scholarship

•Trenton Watts, Presidential Scholarship

•Mack Whitehurst, Herring Scholarship, Presidential Scholarship

•Kayley Whiting, Presidential Scholarship

•Kelly Williams, Presidential Scholarship

