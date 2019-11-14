Four County awards ‘Bright Ideas’

At Union Intermediate, Jennifer King, left, and Caren Long get grants from Four County EMC. - At Union Middle School, Principal Nancie Hood, far left, and Nikki Wood, far right, are awarded their grants. - Union High School’s Dan Chabot shows off his Four County EMC grant check. -

Five Sampson County teachers won $4,246 in Bright Ideas grants from Four County EMC.

“The Bright Ideas grant winners are making a real difference for students,” said Gay Johnson, director of Corporate Communications of Four County EMC. “Their creative projects will no doubt help students reach their full potential and spark higher interest in learning for years to come.”

A list of the teachers and projects from Sampson County is included below.

In total, Four County EMC awarded $19,860 to 19 teachers in Bladen, Duplin, Pender and Sampson counties this year. Four County EMC has contributed more than $455,360 to local teachers through the Bright Ideas program since the program began in 1994.

“North Carolina’s electric cooperatives collectively awarded more than $12.2 million for approximately 11,699 projects benefitting more than 2.3 million students in our state over the past 25 years. “Education is key in building and maintaining strong communities. At Four County EMC, we are proud to support the communities we serve by supporting the educators who shape our future leaders,” added Johnson.

Bright Ideas grant applications are collected each year through mid-September, and winning proposals are selected in a competitive evaluation process by a panel of judges. The application process will reopen for interested teachers in April 2020. North Carolina K-12 teachers may learn more at www.ncbrightideas.com.

Four County EMC serves over 32,500 members in Bladen, Duplin, Pender, Sampson, Columbus and Onslow counties.

2019-2020 Sampson County Bright Ideas Grant Winners:

• Nikki Wood, Union Middle, Creating a Love for Literature $293

• Dan Chabot, Union High, Signatures in Metal $2,000

• Nancie Jaynia Kay Betts Hood, Union Middle, Bounce and Build $800

• Caren Long, Union Intermediate School, WWE: Wright Brothers, Wind Tunnels, and Experimentation! $168

• Jennifer King, Union Intermediate School, Let’s “Make” it a “Bit” More $985

At Union Intermediate, Jennifer King, left, and Caren Long get grants from Four County EMC. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_UnionIntermediate.jpg At Union Intermediate, Jennifer King, left, and Caren Long get grants from Four County EMC. At Union Middle School, Principal Nancie Hood, far left, and Nikki Wood, far right, are awarded their grants. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_UnionMiddle.jpg At Union Middle School, Principal Nancie Hood, far left, and Nikki Wood, far right, are awarded their grants. Union High School’s Dan Chabot shows off his Four County EMC grant check. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_UnionHigh.jpg Union High School’s Dan Chabot shows off his Four County EMC grant check.

Union teachers receive grants from EMC