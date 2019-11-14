The Sampson County Planning and Zoning Board has been reconstituted, overhauled and reduced from seven members to five, which will similarly change the county’s Board of Adjustment that consists of the same people.

The matter was tabled for consideration by the Sampson County Board of Commissioners in October, before being broached again at the board’s November meeting.

County Attorney Joel Starling reviewed the new proposed ordinance, which sets the membership of the Planning Board at five members, rather than seven members, and clarifies that there are certain instances where a majority or supermajority of members may decide matters of procedure rather than the chair acting alone.

The Board of Commissioners unanimously adopted the amendments to the Zoning Ordinance and the ordinance reconstituting the Planning Board. The votes was unanimous.

“Our planning board as it is currently constituted, the term limits have gotten widely disparate,” County attorney Joel Starling said in October. “You have certain people whose terms end in August, some whose terms might end in November, and we also have two members of the board who are also not eligible for appointment.”

Starling said, in looking at how to address that issue, staff and county administration recommended “realigning and reconstituting the board, so those terms line up together, and shrinking the size of the board from seven members to five.”

Due to the Planning Board and Board of Adjustment being made up of the same group, the Board of Adjustment would also have shrink from seven to five members, Starling explained.

The Board of Commissioners held a required public hearing in October regarding the adoption of an ordinance reconstituting the Sampson County Planning Board, during which nobody in the audience spoke on the matter. Commissioners also offered no comment.

Board chairman Clark Wooten did note in October that the measures had already been unanimously approved by the Planning Board.

Minutes from that Sept. 16 Planning Board meeting show 6-0 votes in favor of each of the measures. According to the minutes, six members — chair Ann Naylor, Nancy Blackman, Debra Bass, Andrew Jackson, Sherri Smith and Steve Parker — were in attendance at that meeting. A seventh member, Clayton Hollingsworth, was not.

Starling, Senior Planner Anita Lane and Planner Michelle Lance were also present.

According to the ordinance amendment, the Planning Board shall consist of five members appointed by the Board of Commissioners. Each member shall be a resident of the county.

In addition to the appointed members, the Zoning Administrator or designated assistant shall be an ex-officio, non-voting member of the Planning Board and shall attend all meetings for the purpose of providing technical assistance when requested by the Planning Board. The county manager shall also be an ex-officio, non-voting member of the Planning Board.

Two members shall be appointed for an initial term expiring Dec. 31, 2020. Three members shall be appointed for an initial term expiring Dec. 31, 2021. Upon the expiration of these terms, all subsequent terms shall be for three years, except in the case of a partial term created by vacancy.

A member may only be appointed for two consecutive terms, after which he or she shall be ineligible for reappointment for one year.

At the Board of Commissioners November meeting, following the adoption of the ordinance reconstituting the Planning Board, new Planning Board members were appointed, and others reappointed.

The five members of the Planning Board now include: Nancy Blackman — term expiring Dec. 31, 2020; Marilyn Brooks — term expiring December 31, 2021; Houston “Chip” Crumpler III — term expiring Dec. 31, 2021; Jay Darden — term expiring Dec. 31, 2021; and Steve Parker — term expiring Dec. 31, 2020.

Just two of those members, Blackman and Parker, are being absorbed from the previous iteration of the Planning Board.

“The Planning Board is officially reconstituted and restaffed,” said Wooten.

Commissioners vote to shrink, restaff county panel

By Chris Berendt cberendt@www.clintonnc.com