SCS hosting screening of documentary

Instant access to screen technology is becoming a way of life for many teenagers, but it may come with issues.

To help parents and families learn about growing up in a digital age, leaders from Sampson County Schools (SCS) are inviting the public to watch “Screenagers.” The free showing is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the Sampson Expo Center Prestage Hall, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton. The topics and themes includes: use of screens in school; boys and video games; girls and social media; and risk of addiction.

Dr. Linda Jewell Carr, SCS assistant superintendent of Instructional Services, said the documentary was highly recommended by other Federal Program colleagues across North Carolina. District leaders also stated that the event is an effort to increase parental engagement across the district and fits into the district’s mission of “Dedication to Continuous Improvement.”

“We just need to educate ourselves, not only as people who are responsible for educating children, but even as parents, community members, and adults who were raised in a generation where we didn’t have those kind of peer pressures and those items to think about and consider,” Carr said about things such as social media. “I think it’s an opportunity to educate ourselves on learning from these experts who have done a study on what it does to a child — not only how they feel about themselves personally and emotionally.”

She’s encouraging all parents, students, teachers, administrators to watch and receive education on the matter. According to statistics provided in a news release provided by co-producer Lisa Tabb, kids spend an average of 6.5 hours a day on screens and that doesn’t include classroom or homework screen time. Boys spend an average the equivalent of 1.5 days on video games every week. Some studies show that screen time increases dopamine production and causes behavior that mimics addiction.

“I welcome parents and I welcome students, and the general public to come learn more about screens and our use today even us as adults,” Carr said. “I think it’s very compelling information that will be interesting and probably open dialogue.”

The feature documentary explores the impact of screen technology on youths. It was created by physician and filmmaker Delaney Ruston after she found herself struggling with her two kids about screen time. Ruston felt guilty and confused, not sure what limits were best, especially around mobile phones, social media, gaming, and how to monitor online homework. Hearing repeatedly how other parents were equally overwhelmed, she realized this is one of the biggest, unexplored parenting issues of the time.

A preview is available online at www.bit.ly/350dkug.

More about “Screenagers”

As a director, Delaney Ruston turned the camera on her own family and others—revealing stories of messy struggles over social media, video games, academics and internet addiction. We meet Hannah, a 14-year old victim of social media bullying who struggled trying to hide her social media use from her mom. And Andrew, whose love of video games turned into an addiction taking him from earning straight A’s to flunking out of college.

Interwoven into these stories, are cutting edge science and insights from thought leaders Peggy Orenstein, Sherry Turkle, Simon Sinek, as well as leading brain scientists who present evidence on the real changes in the brain when kids are on screens. Screenagers goes far beyond exposing the risks of screen time, it reveals multiple approaches on how parents and educators can work with kids to help them achieve a healthy amount of screen time.

Screenagers is blazing a new model of distribution. Our community viewing model brings parents and educators together to start a conversation nationwide about how screen time impacts their lives and what they can do about it. As part of the community viewing model, parents, educators, PTAs, religious organizations, medical practices and workplace groups can book their own screenings at www.screenagersmovie.com. Parents are encouraged to bring their kids to the movie.

‘Screenagers’ set for Agri-Expo Center

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Director bio Delaney Ruston is a filmmaker, doctor and mother of two. Through her company, MyDoc Productions, Delaney has made award-winning films such as Unlisted: A Story of Schizophrenia, about her father, and Hidden Pictures: A Personal Journey into Global Mental Health. These films aired on PBS, and were the focus of national campaigns to raise awareness about mental health and were featured at conferences by the World Health Organization. Delaney has been invited to screen her films and be a guest presenter to hundreds of worldwide audiences. She presents to a wide range of audiences ranging from school age children to The United Nations, The World Health Organization, Harvard and TEDX. Film has been a passion of Delaney’s throughout her education at Cornell, Stanford and the University of California, San Francisco. She melded this interest with her medical training as a fellow in Ethics and Communication. While on the faculty at the University of Washington, she participated in a National Endowment for The Arts funded filmmaking program. She was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship to make films in India. She is currently the Filmmaker in Residence at Stony Brook Medical Center, creating films that explore the intersection of health and society. Delaney has been providing care in underserved clinics for over a decade. — Information provided by ‘SCREENAGERS’ producers

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

