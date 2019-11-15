SCS targets higher proficiency

Board members Tracy Dunn and Sonya Powell review documents and listen to presentations during a meeting. -

Leaders from Sampson County Schools are continuing to make improvements for 2019 and the upcoming year.

The information was recently presented by Dr. Linda Jewell Carr, SCS assistant superintendent of Instructional Services, during a recent work session. Many of the goals involved a Multi-Tiered System of Support. The framework allows school leaders to make improvements through engagement and research based academic and behavioral practices.

NC Star, a web-based initiative focused on guiding schools through the process, was also used.

Along with goals involving education for the 2019-2020 period and making sure students graduate from high school, some of the listed priorities involved Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). The district would like to explore ways to develop a STEM school in the system.

Another is continued partnership with other districts through the Panasonic Foundation for the FORCE (Focusing on Rural Challenges in Education). Sampson County Schools is working with East Carolina University and Duplin, Jones and Pender county school systems. The purpose is to promote equity for all students.

On the elementary level, the district would like to increase learning proficiency by 5 percent. Several elementary schools would like to improve their overall rankings which are based on student test scores, administered by the state. Roseboro Elementary, Midway Elementary, and Salemburg Elementary are working to B rankings. View Elementary and Clement Elementary to regain its A rankings.

Other elementary goals are to decrease referrals, increase proficiency for students with disabilities, and an increase in reading literacy for kindergarten through third-grade students.

Along with evaluations and improvements on the middle school level, there will also be a broad focus on multiple components of the MTTS process when it comes social and emotional needs. For high schools, administrators would also like to see a 3 to 5 percent overall proficiency increase and make improvements in math, English and biology subject areas.

Board members Tracy Dunn and Sonya Powell review documents and listen to presentations during a meeting.

Upgrades, addition of STEM school mulled

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

