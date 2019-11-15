Pupils get chance to ‘SEE’ world

Courtesy photo Concept art was designed for the SEE program by Michael ray, a teacher in support of the program. -

There is a world outside of Sampson County awaiting 11th graders from Clinton High School to explore. They are being given the chance to get out into the world and perhaps find themselves along the way.

A new program was created by Hollis White, Family Engagement chair for Sampson Middle School. The program entitled SEE, stands for Summer Educational Experience.

The program enables the students to get out of Sampson County over the summer. The students are tasked with writing a grant that discusses any type of experience they want to do. The grant would provide funds for gas money, camp fees and other expenses.

“This is open to all 11th graders in good academic standing that want to go outside of Sampson County,” White explained.

Some students are interested in various camps they would like to attend. One young student wants to attend an ROTC camp in West Point. Another student is in hope of attending an athletic camp while another hopes to go to a leadership camp.

Students might want to take the opportunity to visit college campuses to see whether a certain university could be a good fit for them when they begin to apply for college. To that end, one student is looking out of state to a university in Tennessee; the individual wants to check out an engineer program and how it compares to more local universities.

“We want to see them do well,” White continued. “I’m so excited and hopeful that the kids will see this work and know that we love them and care for them. My students are like my own.”

White actually came up with the summer experience quest over the summer this year. She knew that it was important for students to go out of Sampson County and learn a little bit more about the world as they figure out what career path they want to move toward.

The seventh grade teacher has heard stories over the years of students wanting opportunities such as this one. Those kids were unable to experience life outside of Sampson County even though they wanted to. White believes that this program can help students understand that the teachers care and really want them to succeed even outside of school.

“I want them to go outside and learn what’s out there and bring back information they learn and bring it back to the community,” White stated. “If this is what it takes for our kids to be successful, then this is what well do.”

White went to Clinton City Schools (CCS) Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson, who excitedly approved of the program. White explained that the Board of Education has done a lot to help with the endeavor and also approve of the idea. Several of the board members have children in the Clinton City Schools system and are often very inquisitive of programs such as this, asking many questions to make sure everything runs smoothly.

Eleventh graders were chosen for the first year of this program because they are at a point where they are becoming serious about their future. They can learn from this experience and it could help them decide what they want to do when they grow up. One student is interested in an art camp that has a selective process. If they are given the chance to go to this camp, they could use the experience to decide if they want to stick with their chosen field.

Twelfth graders might not enjoy the experience as much and doing more than one grade for the first year could be too overwhelming for the project.

White is hopeful that the program will spark other ideas and that other opportunities could grow from this opportunity.

“Any success is for kids to see what is out there and see what’s in our country and this world,” White stated. “Some people are hesitant toward new programs but if this one can grow, then that will be a success.”

The young minds are given until Jan. 10 before they must submit them. A panel of teachers from Clinton City Schools will read the grants and pick the students who will be awarded the grant. This article does not provide any names of the students who will be participating so that the judges will not be swayed in January when they pick the winners. The grants will not have names on them when the judges are tasked with reading them.

White is hopeful to award as many students as possible but is anticipating there to be at least ten grants chosen for the summer trips. The winners will be announced during a school board meeting on Feb. 6.

So far, the SEE program has raised almost $3,000 just from CCS faculty and staff members. White hopes to raise more before the grant deadline. The science chairperson will gladly accept any donations that community members would like to contribute.

Michael Ray, an art teacher at CHS, drew the concept art for the program and donated it. Some teachers, such as Jennifer Dirks, bring up the program to students in class. There was a committee of teachers who helped to fine-tune the project that is in place today. Some teachers will spend time after school with students who would like help writing their grants. A grant session will take place Monday after school for students who feel they need it or just want to see what the teachers have to offer.

“It has been a joy to see teachers from all grades support and give what they could,” White expressed.

Students who are interested in taking part in the program will join a Google classroom that will grant them access to all the information they need pertaining to the grant. The program is free and easy to use, according to White.

White also urges parents, fellow teachers and people of the community to encourage young individuals they know to participate in the program. Some students might not have parental figures who would encourage their kids to partake in the program. That is where faculty of CHS and outside community members come into play.

“I am getting the teachers and guidance counselors to help track some of them,” White explained. “I try to push the ones I know to go for it. We are going to really push in December for the kids to really think about what they want and how to get it.”

The grant winners will be asked to take pictures of their experience of the summer and give a presentation of their adventure.

For more information about this program, call Hollis White at 910-592-3327 ext. 1739.

Program allows students to write grants for goals

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588

