Clinton FD honored for MDA work

Katherine Fullwood, development specialist for the MDA foundation, presents the Clinton Fire Department with an art piece from a Muscular Dystrophy Association family as a ‘thank you’ to all of the work the CFD has done for the MDA’s ‘Fill the Boot Campaign’ over the years. The department has spent 65 years contributing to the cause. The kickoff for the 2019 campaign began Nov. 12 and will continue in the Belk parking lot, weather permitting, until Nov. 20. The foundation covers about 43 muscle debilitating diseases, providing funds and services for those with diseases and their families. Pictured, from left, are: Clinton Fire Chief Stephen K. Lovette, firefighter Chris Norris and Fullwood.

