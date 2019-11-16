Hobbton High Art Club takes ‘Imperial’ trip

Courtesy photo The Hobbton group toured the Imperial Centre, including the stage and the catwalk over the seats and stage itself. - Courtesy photo The Wildcat Art Club of Hobbton High School visited the Imperial Centre of Art & Science in Rocky Mount thanks to funds provided by the Simple Gifts Fund organization. -

The Wildcat Art Club of Hobbton High School has been graciously granted the opportunity to travel on multiple field trips throughout the school year with funds provided by the Simple Gifts Fund organization.

The group primarily tours art museums and centers around the state of North Carolina in order to explore careers in and learn more about the field of art. Multiple long-time and first-time members of the art club travelled to the Imperial Centre of Art & Science, located in Rocky Mount, on Oct. 29. The centre featured three departments consisting of the theatre department, crafting department, and visual art gallery.

The Imperial Center was massive with a theater, an art gallery and studios within the same building. First our group toured the theater department which consisted of multiple activities, including a walk along the catwalk over the seats and stage of the theater, acting games and information about surprising careers in the theater department, such as woodworking used for set design, etc. Outside of the view of the audience, a wood shop could be found, along with departments for costuming and makeup.

We met their professional set designer who talked about the jobs of the theater, and more specifically, the lighting of the stage for performances. How to properly light the stage was also explained. It involves knowing where to send the light of the desired brightness, the color at the desired angles and which filters to use in order to create the desired effect on the show.

The exploration of the art gallery was less linear than the theater. Instead of students walking through art exhibits they were able to view paintings and other works of art at their own pace.

Our crafting activity felt like a much shorter activity than the other two tours. Students used fabric, glue, clay and more to make crafts such as faux bats, BeetleJuice inspired pots & Leaf men. Across from the crafting department was the gallery shop. The shop sold items like kaleidoscopes, colored pencils, and more.

After a brisk walk from the center, lunch was eaten at a local sandwich shop & deli called NABS. It was delicious! In addition to lunch, we also had the opportunity to purchase other hand crafted items such as beautiful fruit tarts and cappuccinos.

Overall, the Art Club field trip was a really fun and educational opportunity for the artists of Hobbton High. Students learned about theater, visual art, and crafting all in one day. Older members, such as seniors, of the art club got another new experience along with their experiences from previous years of high school. This trip was the first for the new members, such as freshmen.

Students visit Rocky with aid of ‘Simple Gifts’

By Leon Vance Corbett and Jose Burgos

Article written by Hobbton High School students Leon Vance Corbett, a sophomore, and Jose Burgos, a junior.

