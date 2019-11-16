Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Nov. 13 — Annie Hunt Wright, 61, of 207 Bluegrass Lane, Roseboro, was charged with shoplifting. No bond listed; court date is Dec. 31.

• Nov. 14 — Jamie Nicole Childers, 36, of 2498 John Hall Road, Fayetteville, was charged with larceny. No bond set; court date is Dec. 2.

• Nov. 14 — Elijah Dashaun Jackson, 26, of 2924 HB Lewis Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Dec. 13.

• Nov. 14 — Adam Spencer Wallace, 32, of 268 West Northpoint Road, Spring Lake, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, injury to personal property, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Bond set at $5,000; court date was Nov. 15.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

