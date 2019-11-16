Sampson Middle’s Fall Festival fun

Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent A mother and son, Anthony Delgado, 7, and Vanessa Garcia, enjoy time together at the end of the fall festivities. - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Ava Stringfield, 4, won a prize at mini-golf with just one try. - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Bianca Zalavarria, 5, tries her hand at the cornhole game. - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent The bunnies from the 4-H Club were a huge success. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Students rushed to throw pies in the faces of their teachers, Hollis White and Kenan Lanier. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Students of all walks of life participate in a cake walk in hopes of winning a cake. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Callie Stone, 6, and mother, Kristen, enjoy a game. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Caroline Warren, 4 , watches as children participate in the cake walk. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Children enjoy the egg walk while others wait in line to knock over cans. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Elexis Raynor, 5, won a finger trap and was eager to test it out. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent With her father, Marcus, by her side, Iyona Troy, 4, keeps her eyes on the prize. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Brother and sister, Nia Carr, 11, and Franklin Carr, 8, face off in a doughnut eating challenge. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Niah Torres and laughs with her teacher, Mrs. Pruyn, about how much soda she had during the festival. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent At the face-painting station, Paislee Bell, 7, gets her face painted after a long day of fun. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Robin Sinclair, 2, insisted on wearing a mermaid dress to the fall festival. - -

Parents and children could be seen laughing, playing together and just having fun at the 2019 Sampson Middle School Fall Festival. Young people were everywhere enjoying time with their friends.

The event was a hit for people of all ages and Sampson Middle School (SMS) was flooded with families enjoying the festivities together. The school gym was filled with games and activities that people were constantly enjoying, forming long lines of eager children awaiting their turn for whatever they could partake in.

One of the first activities for people to enjoy was a game featuring a kiddie pool and rubber ducks. The rubber ducks in the pool had numbers underneath them and children were instructed to pick up a duck and reveal what number they picked. If the duck had a number one it then the person could get a piece of candy. Children who picked up rubber ducks with the number two on them won their very own rubber ducks.

Children were happy to take multiple turns getting as much candy as they could and a rubber duck or two.

There was also a ring toss where children could toss rings onto two-liter sodas and whatever the ring landed on was theirs.

There were over 20 events, with wristbands sold for $10. Anyone wearing a wristband could do any activity as many times as they wanted.

The fall festival started back in 2017. There was supposed to be a second one in 2018, but it was cancelled due to Hurricane Florence so the 2019 Fall Festival was the second one for the school.

The event was coordinated by Hollis White, Family Engagement chair for Sampson Middle School. White came up with the list of events at the festivities and high schoolers volunteered to run the events for the younger children.

The festival is designed to raise money for Sampson Middle and different activities for the school. The school improvement board for SMS will decide where funds will go.

“We hope to continue this as an annual event. It’s a family event, not just for SMS, but for all of Clinton City Schools,” White explained.

“I think it was a good turnout. I saw a lot of participation, especially in the pie in face activity,” explained Vanessa Garcia, a sixth grade teacher at SMS. “It was very family-oriented.”

Garcia’s son, Anthony Delgado, 7, asked why people were cleaning up at the end of the event, sad that it was over.

“I hope there will be another one next year,” Delgado expressed.

Delgado had his own victories during the night. He participated in the cake walk event where students stood in a circle in the gym. The floor was lined with 20 numbers for participants to stand on. Music was played and children would walk the circle until the music stopped. Then, a number was called out and the student who was standing on the number won a cake, or, in Delgado’s case, cupcakes. There were 40 different delicious prizes donated by the staff, according to the event coordinator.

“It was fabulous to see the parents and kids come out and have a good time,” says Robert Turlington, Sampson Middle School Principal. “I see smiling faces and I just appreciate the teachers and students, especially Hollis White for putting this event together.”

The pie-in-the face activity was a successful part of the event were individuals could pay to throw pies in the faces of three teachers, including Hollis White, Coach Kenan Lanier and Velicia Everett, a sixth grade teacher. There were more people on the lineup to get pied in the face but the event was such a hit, it ran out of whipped cream twice. Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson was able to escape the event due to the continuous shortage.

Johnson was at the event later in the night to relieve his wife and watch two of his daughters partake in the activities. Johnson stated that it was fun for all.

“The cake walk was popular and the pie-in-the-face was a decent money maker,” White stated.

Every time that the pie-in-the-face event was announced in the gym, students flooded over to the cafeteria to either participate or see their teachers get pie’d.

The cafeteria was the place to be if one wanted to buy Dark horse merchandise or food and refreshments. People could buy cellphone wallets, decals, laptop sleeves and Pure-Vida Dark Horse bracelets. The were also mums along with fruit and nut mixes for sale by the FFA in the cafeteria.

There was a lot of community support at Sampson Middle, according to Greg Dirks, Kerr Elementary School Principal.

“It’s a great event; even the parents are involved,” Dirks commented. “There are all walks of life here. Plus, it is great exposure for Sampson Middle School.”

“We incorporate everybody,” White explained.

The FFA did the hayride, petting zoo and had a horse outside for students to see and pet. This year, the petting zoo was a new component and it was a big success. Next year, White plans to make sure the kids can see the animals better. The horse was a big hit, with some children not able to pet a horse prior to the night of the Fall Festival.

“It went fantastic. We had participation from kids from all schools,” White stated.

So far, the early number of money raised during the event is totaling around $3,000. However, that is not including money raised by the book fair that had a steady number of people throughout the night.

“We wanted a fun night for family time. The money is just a byproduct. We wanted a safe environment for parents and kids to be able to come to. Plus we wanted them to see the teachers in a different way,” White stated.

White said parents and children complimented the event all night and there are hopes for an even more successful event next year.

“We had a ball,” stated April Hill, a parent at the event. Hill’s daughter Robin Sinclair was determined to wear a mermaid costume the entire night and looked to enjoy the festivities.

White explained that next year, if the time is right, they may implement some Halloween activities such as a haunted house for the children to enjoy.

“We’re always looking for suggestions so that we don’t do the same things all the time. We listen to what the kids may want,” White added. “We care about children. Not just scholarly but outside of school too. We like to see them get along and spend time together laughing and playing.”

Event raises money for school programs

By Brendaly Vega Davis

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588

