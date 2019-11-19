Collection underway for ‘Operation Christmas Child’

Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Volunteer Dudrun Thornton brings donated gifts inside Grove Park Baptist Church. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Linda Nelson, Gudrun Thornton, Nicole Nelson, and Bill Miller participate in Operation Christmas Child. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Gudrun Thornton and Linda Deal arrange donations for Operation Christmas before the gifts are placed in boxes. -

On a rainy Monday, Laura Warren and Linda Matthews pulled up to Grove Park Baptist Church to deliver more than 34 red and green boxes for Corinth Baptist Church.

For another year, community members across Sampson County are packing gifts in empty shoeboxes for children across the ocean. Grove Park Baptist Church in Clinton is serving at the local drop-off site for Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week. The project through the Samaritan’s Purse allows donors to place toys, school supplies and hygiene items for children living in poverty.

“I think it’s exciting and our children get involved in it as well,” Warren said about youths attending the church in Salemburg. “They are amazed at the fact that a gift that they have at home and put into the boxes, will make kids excited that don’t have it.”

Collections began Monday, Oct. 18 and will continue through Monday, Nov. 25. Clinton and Fayetteville area volunteers are hoping to surpass last year’s total of 24,097 shoeboxes, by collecting more than 25,500. The global goal for Operation Christmas Child is to reach 11 million children.

“I love being able to see the local community rally together for a global purpose,” said volunteer Jennifer Kelsey in a news release. “We see all ages getting involved – and more and more every year.”

During the first day of collections at the church, Area Coordinator Nicole Nelson, said it’s a project that gets her fired up every year.

“It’s an opportunity to share gifts and the gospel with children that have never heard it or received gifts before,” Nelson said.”For a lot of these children, receiving a pencil and some paper means they’re going to school for the first time. With the hygiene items, it’s the first time they have the opportunity to cleanse themselves and with toys, it’s the first time they received something new. It’s really hard for us to conceptualize here in America, but this life changing to the children receiving the boxes.”

The Samaritan’s Purse connects with local churches to make the project successful. Grove Park Baptist Church, located at 609 Northeast Blvd., Clinton, is serving as one of 5,000 sites throughout the United States.

Franklin Graham is the leader of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization. Officials said The mission of Operation Christmas Child is “to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world, and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ.”

Since the early-1990s, Operation Christmas Child collected more than 168 million shoeboxes filled with gifts to more than 160 countries and territories.

Participants can also donate $9 per shoebox with an online donation. With the “Follow Your Box” process, donors can receive a tracking label to discover where the box is going. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse www.samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts for a child’s specific age and gender. Next, they ca finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.

For more information about Operation Christmas Child, contact officials at 706-218-4259 or visit www.samaritanspurse.org/occ

Operation Christmas Child * Collection Schedule — Grove Park Baptist Church, 609 Northeast Blvd., Clinton Tuesday, Nov. 19 — 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 — 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 — 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 — 10 a.m. to Noon Saturday, Nov. 23 — 10 a.m to Noon Sunday, Nov. 24 — 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 — 9 to 11 a.m.

