Board set to approve grad modifications

The Board of Education is ready to move forward with a new selection process for marshals, valedictorians and salutatorians for future graduation ceremonies at Sampson Early College High School.

During a recent work session, the Board of Education voted to place Policy 3450 on the consent agenda for the upcoming meeting, scheduled for Monday, Nov. 25. Changes were made for the school because of more students finishing earlier than expected. The program allows students to earn a high school diploma and a two-year associate’s degree from Sampson Community College in five years.

For the Class of 2020, three marshals will be selected from the third-year student group and three marshals will be selected from the non-graduating fourth-year students based on GPA. Next, for the Class of 2021, 10 percent of al third year students will be picked to serve as marshals, through academic achievements.

Valedictorians and salutatorians will be selected from the fifth-year students for the next graduation in the spring. The top two students from the four-year graduating students are receiving recognition of distinction will be given an opportunity to make a speech at graduation. Starting with the class of 2021, the valedictorian and salutatorian will be named from a combined group of fourth- and fifth-year students based on GPA.

The difference between the classes and decisions were made to give students advanced notice of changes because of more students graduating in four years, instead of five. School leaders said students graduating in four-years is due to availability of college course.

The expected amount reported for fourth-year students graduating early with an associate’s degree was more than 30.

Changes to the graduation policy is scheduled to be approved at the next regular board meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Hobbton Middle School, 12081 Hobbton Hwy., Newton Grove.

A floating reception will be held to congratulate the Finance Committee for their 2017-2018 awards and accomplishments. It is scheduled for 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. before the board meeting.

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.

