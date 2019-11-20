‘Toys for Tots’ locations at JSCC

KENANSVILLE — James Sprunt has been designated as a drop off location for “Toys for Tots” this holiday season.

The primary goal of the Marine’s Toys for Tots program is that through the gift of a new toy, individuals would help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children. Those interested in being a blessing to those in need are asked to donate a new unwrapped toy in one of the “Toys for Tots” boxes located on campus.

The drop off boxes are located as follows: Strickland Building in the Commons Area; Hall Building at the Vo-Tech Office, Room 101;, McGowan Building at the Foundation Office, Room 130; Boyette Building at the Library; and the Hoffler Building at the Student Success Center, Room 105.

The Toys for Tots boxes will be collected on Dec. 12.