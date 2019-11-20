Roses team reunites after two decades

Courtesy photo The Roses team had the portrait of Peggy Williams on a canvas along with the names of all of those had worked as a part of the original team who passed away. - Courtesy photo Roses had a reunion in September at Salem Pizza to reminisce about old times. - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent The team of people who worked at Roses formed a bond lasting over 20 years. - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Pricilla Culbreth would like to invite workers from the Roses that was located on Sunset Avenue to join next year’s reunion. - -

Small towns can lead to lasting friendships. The team of people who worked at Roses before it switched ownership in 1999 formed a bond that has lasted for more than 20 years.

Three women who currently work in Roseboro together decided that enough time had passed — it was time for Roses to have their first reunion.

Pricilla Culbreth, Denesie Jones, Maggie Parker and Diana Cox got together and planned the event.

Culbreth stated that so many people would come up to them and say they wanted a reunion, and the former Roses employee wanted to host a reunion event before the team got any smaller.

The group of women compiled a list of over 100 employees. Of those, around 40 had passed away.

It was decided that the team would honor the deceased by lighting a candle in their memory. Parker took the time to read their names during the gathering at Salem Pizza in Septemer and then hold a moment of silence out of respect. Peggy Williams, a personnel manager, past away a few years ago. She was among the group of honorees. According to Cox, she was an icon of Roses and everyone appreciated her time there.

There was also a canvas with Williams and the names of all those who had passed away along the years. It was set up on an easel for the group to see.

“She would tell me that if she wasn’t at Roses, home or church, then someone needed to go out and find her,” Tommy Tucker, the manager of Roses, stated.

Tucker said that Williams was a dedicated worker who only left to get her hair done on Fridays at 11:30 a.m.

“Mrs. Peggy was the glue that held everything together,” Tucker said.

Tucker is amazed that after all this time, the team can still get together and celebrate with each other.

“Everyone worked really hard together,” Tucker stated.

Tucker worked for Roses when it was brought to Coharie Plaza in 1977 and left after 15 years.

Currently, Coharie Plaza houses Lowe’s, Sweet Frog, Ribeyes Steakhouse, Star Communications, Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin Robbins.

Cox mentioned that the turnover rates weren’t as high as they are now so everyone stayed together for years, eventually forming their own tight knit community. The Roses team used to hold all types of events together, including Christmas parties, company picnics and fishing adventures.

Culbreth, Jones and Parker even created a singing group called the Rosettes. They would often sing for the events, but the reunion didn’t feature them this time around.

The reunion did feature little door prizes of sentimental value, according to Culbreth. About five prizes were given out during the event. Culbreth states that the door prizes will make it into next year’s reunion as well. She is planning for bigger and better things during the next event.

The women intend to make the reunion an annual event and planning will start around July of next year.

Around 35 former Roses team members were able to make it to the reunion at the end of September. Everyone spent time reminiscing about all their favorite memories.

“We were all laughing and had a good time,” Tucker stated.

Tucker remembers a night where the alarms were going off at work and he had to go to Roses at 3 a.m. with the police; they caught the robbers that broke in.

Cox stated that her favorite times were around Christmas where all of the workers would hustle to get things done.

Culbreth loved the fact that everyone was a team even outside of work. They all got together and even had a softball team. She enjoyed all of the events they shared together.

Tucker recalled how people would knock each other over just to get a hold of Cabbage Patch Kids.

“We all took care of each other,” Tucker said. “The main thing is that people are still getting back together.”

Culbreth states that several members from the group can call one another and be there in times of need.

“I can call Diana anytime and I know she would be there for me,”Culbreth added.

The group got the word out about the reunion by word-of-mouth and Facebook.

“Everyone had a fun time reminiscing,” Cox stated.

Culbreth stated that the associates started working together in the 1960s. She didn’t leave until 1999.

“We were a family and it was unreal how close we were and how close we still are,” Culbreth stated.

All of the individuals who showed up at the event stood up and shared one of their favorite moment working in the store.

“Everyone expressed what a fun time it was, sharing laughter and good times with family once again,” Cox stated. “Mrs. Williams, Mr. and Mrs. Tucker, and the entire staff, both full- and part-time, became family.”

Phone numbers and addresses were exchanged during the event so they could remain in touch.

“There were some funny stories and lots of hugs,” Culbreth expressed. “It was nice to see everyone and it wasn’t a sad occasion.”

Culbreth worked for Roses for around 20 years and she felt that of all of the places that she worked, Roses had the greatest team. She has big ideas for next year’s reunion and would like to invite anyone who was left out during the last event.

Workers from former store hold first reunion

