NEWTON GROVE — The local Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) board is working to make improvements to the store.

During a Monday meeting of the Newton Grove Board of Commissioners, Charles Tart Jr., chairman of the Newton Grove ABC Board, made a request for upgrades from working capital funds for new shelves which will allow 80 to 100 more cases in the store.

“There’s so many varieties of new stuff coming out right now, we just don’t have the shelf space,” Tart said. “We got a lot in the back and we can’t put it out because we don’t have anywhere to put it.”

The ABC board distributed $10,000 to the town between July 2018 and June 2019. After completion of an audit, the board was notified that the working capital was $19,000 more than the maximum amount allowed. Auditors suggested that the town set aside the money in an escrow-type of account until the board raises enough money saved up for improvements.

The estimate cost of shelving is about $30,000 to $35,000 and that total does not include a cost for flooring, which will probably check for asbestos before plans move forward.

“It’ll probably be three or four years before we get enough money,” Tart said. “We need to flooring before we do the shelves.”

After receiving legal advice from town attorney Lew Starling, the board made a vote to receive the funding and keep it separate from other funds in the accounting books for future use. The decision is pending official approval from the town’s accountant.

Along with shelves and floor, the board would also like to install new counters for products. Tart said it may cost between $50,000 and $60,000 before it’s all said and done, although official estimates were not presented. For the work, the board reached out to Display Options, Inc. and Design Plus Store Fixtures — suggestions from the North Carolina ABC Commission.

Newton Grove’s ABC operates under the state’s ABC Commission, an independent state agency of the N.C. Department of Public Safety, which reports to the Governor’s Office. It provides control over the sale, purchase, transportation, manufacturing, consumption and possession of alcoholic beverages.

PD earns grant funding

During a Monday meeting, Chief Greg Warren reported that the department is receiving $35,000 in 2020 from the Governor’s Crime Commission Equipment Grant.

“It’s a great amount for the first time,” Warren said. “I’m really tickled.”

Funds will will be used to purchase needs such as radios and bulletproof vests for auxiliary officers. Warren is also seeking additional grant funding to improve the department with more equipment.

Charles Tart Jr., chairman of the Newton Grove ABC Board, makes a presentation to commissioners. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_NGBoard-1.jpg Charles Tart Jr., chairman of the Newton Grove ABC Board, makes a presentation to commissioners.

Leaders eye $60K in future improvements

By Chase Jordan [email protected]