Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Nov. 18 — Christopher Lee Barefoot, 27, of 5009 William King Road, Newton Grove, was charged with possession of burglary tools, burglary, possession of methamphetamine, attempted possession of a firearm in violation of a domestic order and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $30,000; court date is Dec. 13.
• Nov. 18 — Jonathan Lechner, 32, of 119 Kelly Drive, Elizabeth City, N.C., was charged with assault on a jailer. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Dec. 16.
• Nov. 18 — Karod Lee Anderson, 25, of 121 Archibald Lane, Salemburg, was charged with injury to personal property, breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. Bond set at $30,000; court date is Dec. 13.
Incidents/investigations
• Nov. 18 — Karen Galindo of Clinton reported a break-in and theft of assorted jewelry, cash and XBox One. Items valued at $1,850. Damage to door casing estimated at $250.
• Nov. 18 — Tiffany and Jeremy Horne of Salemburg reported a break-in and theft of three gaming consoles, a laptop, video games, assorted jewelry, an Apple iWatch, three firearms and cash. Items valued at $9,900. Damage to a back door estimated at $500.
• Nov. 18 — Dwight Lee of Dunn reported the theft of two firearms, valued at $800, from his property.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.