Evening Light revamps after severe 2017 fire

GARLAND — After a devastating fire in 2017, the Rev. John McKoy and members of Evening Light Holiness Church are looking forward to a bright future with more improvements for the community.

“The Town of Garland was so supportive,” McKoy said. “At the time, it sort of devastated us emotionally. But of course, we depended on God for help. The Town of Garland and officials of Garland reached out to us.”

Assistance continued Tuesday through a public hearing, held Tuesday evening during a meeting with the Garland Board of Commissioners and the Planning and Zoning Board. The church, originally located at 1371 Garland Airport Road before the fire, wants to extend its fellowship hall at its new location at 50 W. Third St.

Before construction takes place, approval was required to rezone property from a Residential Agricultural district to General Business. The request was made by Frank Morris, chairman Planning and Zoning, and Tim Register, co-chair. In 2018, Evening Light Holiness Church purchased the vacated property on West Third Street. It was previously a United Methodist Church building.

“We’re a religious organization, but we’re more than that,” McKoy said. “We’re here for the Town of Garland and we’re here for the community.”

The church plans to use the fellowship hall as a multipurpose room, which could be used as shelter during a hurricane. General Contractor Dwight Miller said the capacity is more than 120.

“I understand that the structure is built to withstand the hurricanes that we get in this area,” he said about opening the area up to the community.

Other plans include putting two handicapped bathrooms in the front, while keeping the aesthetics in place.

“It’s a beautiful church now and we don’t want anything to district from that beauty,” he said.

With family roots in Sampson County, McKoy expressed his appreciation for the town before the request was approved by commissioners. He added that he wants to be a part of Garland’s growth as well.

“I’m just about the vision we have here in Garland,” he said. “We thank you for considering our proposal.”

According to previous reports, the cause of the nearly-century-old church that burned throughout a night and day a few years ago was never determined.

The Garland Fire Department was the primary responding unit to the fire at the church, with assistance from units representing three different counties.

The central portion of the church on Airport Road was originally built as a one-room structure in 1920 and received additions over the years. A fellowship hall went up in the 1950s as a standalone structure, however in recent years a foyer was put on the front of the church and the remodeled wings housing the restrooms were used to connect the church and the fellowship hall.

Mayor Winifred Murphy thanked McKoy and the church. She expressed her lament about the blaze in 2017, but noted the long journey toward recovery.

“We know that you’ve been working very diligently to get this like you wanted,” Murphy said, “and we welcome you into our community.”

Church seeks addition in Garland

