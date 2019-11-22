Warsaw Baptist choirs prepare for cantata

Soloist Sylvia Weatherly rehearses ‘Close to Christmas,’ with other members of the Warsaw Baptist Chancel Choir. The song is one of nine that will be part of this year’s Christmas cantata, under the direction of Clinton’s Gloria Edwards. Performances will Dec. 8 during the 11 a.m. worship service and again at 3 p.m. The church is located at 209 E. College St. in Warsaw. - Members of the Warsaw Baptist Church Children’s Choir practice solo parts they have in this year’s annual Christmas cantata. They will perform “Do You Hear What I Hear,” one of the songs that will be featured in the overall cantata “Come Let Us Adore.” -

The Warsaw Baptist Church Chancel Choir, under the direction of Clinton’s Gloria Edwards, will present “Come Let Us Adore,” a Christmas cantata, Sunday, Dec. 8, during the 11 a.m. worship hour and again at 3 p.m.

Edwards said the church had decided to present the cantata twice in order for residents across Sampson and Duplin to have an opportunity to share in the joy of the Christmas season without having to miss their own church service to do so.

“We have had people share with us that they wanted to be a part of our cantata, but could not come because of the time. The choir decided we would do it twice this year in hopes of reaching more people,” Edwards said.

In addition to the Chancel Choir, the WBC children’s choir will perform, singing their rendition of “Do You Hear What I Hear, complete with several young soloists showing their talents. They will also have a part in the finale of the cantata.

Edwards says the children’s choir adds another dimension to the cantata every year and allows the youngest church-goers to play a part in the Christmas music.

“Everyone loves to hear the children sing and I can assure you they will be in for a treat this year,” she attested. “Our adult choir is wonderful; our children just make a wonderful day of worship that much more vibrant.”

Clinton native and Sampson Independent General Manager Sherry Matthews will narrate this year’s cantata.

“In the midst of the noise, haste and stress that accompanies every Christmas, all of us need something to help us thrive in the season,” noted Warsaw Baptist pastor Dr. David Gasperson.

“Simplicity… that’s what we crave. And Christmas is simple at its core: Humble people gathered around a miraculous Child in adoration. Come Let Us Adore, a cantata by Russell Mauldin and Sue C. Smith, provides a vehicle for just such adoration. We hope everyone will join us either at 11 a.m. or 3 p.m. on Dec. 8 to worship in music and to prepare their hearts for this wonderful time of year.”

The church is located at 209 E. College St. in Warsaw.