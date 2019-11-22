Candy Cane Lane at HCA

The Foundation Center at Harrells Christian Academy will once again become a winter wonderland as the sixth annual Candy Cane Lane Holiday Market brings the holiday extravaganza to life. Candy Cane Lane will be held on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22-23, with the preview party from 9 a.m. to noon Friday (today). General shopping hours will extend from 12 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Featuring over 40 regional and national exhibitors carrying high-end accessories, home decor, clothing and unique gift items, the event raises funds for HCA student programs while also providing a signature Christmas tradition. Professional photos with Santa will be offered from 9 until 11 a.m. Saturday and ‘reindeer games’ to entertain children will be available while adults shop.

