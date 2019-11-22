Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Nov. 15 — Brittany Bennett, of 235 Brantwood Court, Roseboro, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Dec. 10.

• Nov. 15 — Jamie Jo Treadwell, 21, of 156 Thornton Road, Dunn, was charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 10.

• Nov. 15 — Dominic Jeevonte Rich, 24, of 167 Clark Lane, Salemburg, was charged with second degree trespass and injury to personal property. Bond set at $500; court date is Dec. 12.

• Nov. 15 — Tiffany Shonelle Colindres, 30, of 892 Overland Road, Clinton, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault and battery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or court date listed.

• Nov. 16 — Christopher Michael Kittrell, 19, of 214 Thornton Road, Dunn, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and removal of device. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Dec. 1.

• Nov. 16 — Nayeli Diaz-Martinez, 18, of 741 Kenan Weeks Road, Newton Grove, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Dec. 9.

• Nov. 16 — Rosario Flores, 22, of 1006 Dudley Road, Newton Grove, was charged with assault and battery. No bond set; court date is Dec. 9.

• Nov. 16 — Michael Larhrone Spearman, 42, of 10785 Harrells Hwy., Harrells, was charged with felony conversion and failure to comply-child support. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Dec. 13.

• Nov. 17 — Lamarra Eugenia Bouie, 27, of 815 Isaac Weeks Road, Clinton, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. No bond set; court date is Dec. 17.

• Nov. 17 — Traci Michelle Jordan, 34, of 760 Honrine Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $6,000; court date is Dec. 13.

• Nov. 17 — Jeremy Carl Bishop, 44, of 306 Underwood St., Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Dec. 13.

• Nov. 17 — Ashton Anders, 20, of 54 Greenfield Court, Dunn, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $200; court date is Dec. 16.

• Nov. 17 — Emmitt Ray Jackson, 29, of 3181 Lake Artesia Road, Faison, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond set; court date is Dec. 17.

• Nov. 17 — Michael Antonio Bradshaw, 33, of 114 Liberty Lane, Warsaw, was charged with carrying a concealed gun. No bond set; court date is Dec. 19.

• Nov. 19 —Pedro Modesto Billarreal, 42, of 1404 Lamb Road, Garland, was charged with disorderly conduct and intoxicated and disruptive. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 12.

• Nov. 20 — Anita Maynor Files, 55, of 378 Hairr Lane, Salemburg, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is Dec. 17.

• Nov. 20 — Raymond Odell Blue, 35, of 70 Pine Oak Lane, Dunn, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Dec. 16.

• Nov. 20 — Latanya Nicole Bullock, 44, of1061 Old Warsaw Road, Clinton, was charged with distributing food containing a controlled substance. Bond set at $3,500; court date was Nov. 18.

• Nov. 20 — Amanda Marie Britt, 38, of 10143 Twisted Hickory Road, Bladenboro, was charged with cyberstalking. Bond set at $500; court date is Dec. 16.

• Nov. 20 — Antwan Romeo Rich, 26, of 596 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is Dec. 16.

• Nov. 20 — Brittany Kenan, 29, of 196 Bubba Gump Lane, Salemburg, was charged with damage to property. No bond set; court date is Dec. 9.

• Nov. 20 — Taylor Royal, 19, of 535 Renfrow Road, Clinton, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and underage aid/abet possession of alcohol. Bond set at $4,500; court date is Jan. 22.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

