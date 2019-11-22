Significance of shopping small

Simply NC owner Deborah Thompson talks with shopper Roseann Brown about Small Business Saturday’s passport program in Sampson. The program is returning for its fourth year. - -

Small Business Saturday in Sampson County next week will feature the return of a popular passport program that offers local shoppers the chance to win big while shopping small, as well as an expanded “Brunch and Bows” to kick off their day the right way with some treats at hot spots in Clinton and Roseboro.

Many have joined for a fourth year to promote shopping local on Small Business Saturday, which will take place on Saturday, Nov. 30. American Express began the initiative nine years ago to bring attention to the importance of shopping small and supporting neighborhood businesses.

Since its inception, many nationwide have joined in an effort to foster a community event. Locally, groups have sought for years to promote shopping small year-round, and supporting mom and pops, especially around the holidays.

This year is no different.

In Sampson, a number of groups have partnered together, including the Clinton Main Street Program, Sampson Community College (SCC) Small Business Center and Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce, along with many businesses across Sampson for what partners and organizers hope will be another exciting Small Business Saturday.

Mary Rose, Clinton Planning director and Clinton Main Street Program manager, said the local Main Street Program is once again proud to be working with local partners and businesses “to exhibit to our citizens how shopping local can make a huge difference in Sampson County.”

“All we ask local businesses to do is spread the word with your shoppers, at local churches, down the street, at the local restaurant and anywhere in between,” said Rose. “It costs local businesses nothing to participate and we are hoping they will simply reap all the benefits of having more customers step through their doors on Saturday, Nov. 30.”

The event will once again include the Sampson County Passport Program, which allows shoppers to tally their purchases at local participating businesses for the chance to win a cash prize.

Also this year, “Brunch and Bows” is back — and bigger.

This year, “Brunch and Bows” is expanding venue options to include not only Alfredo’s in Downtown Clinton, but also the Ashford Inn of Clinton and Vinny’s Pizzeria in Downtown Roseboro. Tickets are being sold for $25 each, which includes a brunch buffet with mimosa and coffee, as well as a swag bag filled with discounts and other items contributed by local businesses.

“Our ‘Brunch and Bows’ event is a great opportunity for participants to socialize as well as exhibit their support for shopping local,” said Rose.

Discounts will be good from Saturday, Nov. 30 to Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 in order to give “Brunch and Bows” ticket holders the opportunity to shop local in Sampson County. Twenty-six businesses across Sampson County in Clinton, Newton Grove, and Roseboro are participating with shopping discounts.

Customers can pick up a Sampson County Passport envelope at one of the following small businesses by presenting one receipt from a purchase made on Saturday, Nov. 30:

• Clark & Company — 126 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro

• Matthews Cards and Gifts — 352 Northeast Blvd., Clinton

• Simply NC — 100 E. Main St., Clinton

• James Trading Company — 317 N. East St., Roseboro

Once customers pick up their passport envelope, they are challenged to make at least three more purchases from small businesses anywhere in Sampson on that same day, Saturday, Nov. 30. They must note a total of four or more purchases from the day’s shopping, complete the contact information, on the passport and then drop it off at one of the designated locations to be entered into a $300 cash prize drawing.

“Our hope is that the citizens of Sampson County come out to support and boost our local economy by shopping small and keeping their loyalty local,” said Bart Rice, director for SCC’s Small Business Center. “It means so much to our local businesses by shopping local, not only during the holiday season, but every day of the year.”

Joyce Owen, of Matthews Cards and Gifts, said Small Business Saturday is an important event for small businesses in Clinton and surrounding communities in and around Sampson.

There are plenty of places to shop in this community, said Owen, and Matthews is happy to be a part of an event that promotes everyone.

”The coming together of all types of businesses is a great reminder of our community spirit and as shoppers, the impact they have on the health of our small businesses in Sampson County,” said Owen. “I am a firm believer we are stronger together and, when one small business is successful, we all have the opportunity to be successful.”

Sylveonna Holmes, lead for North Carolina Fellow, has been working with the City of Clinton since August. In the times since, she has been able to get involved with various activities, projects and committees, one being Small Business Saturday.

Holmes will be working alongside DECA volunteers from Clinton High School to spotlight Small Business Saturday event attendees on social media. She said she is excited about the prospect of sharing stories about small businesses and those who support them.

“I’m particularly fond of small and locally-owned businesses,” Holmes remarked, “because they are places you can’t find anywhere else, and they have a significant impact on the community.”

Tickets for Brunch and Bows are available through this Monday, Nov. 25, at Simply NC and Royal Gifts, or by calling the Planning Department office at 910-299-4904 to reserve tickets. For more information, contact Mary Rose at 910-299-4904.

Local events expand for Small Business Saturday

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

