Federal jury indicts man found in Sampson; facing 10 years in prison

A man found in Sampson County has been indicted on a charge of illegal reentry of a deported alien. He is facing 10 years in prison following the indictment in federal court, announced along with others by the U.S. Attorney’s Office this week.

Lidio Gomez-Gomez, 49, of Mexico, previously listed of Reedsford Road, Clinton, was one of five who were indicted by a federal grand jury in Raleigh, said Robert J. Higdon, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

The grand jury returned indictments on Gomez-Gomez, as well as Felix Antonio Juarez-Antunez, 35, of Honduras; Eduardo Aguilar-Arellano, 35, of Mexico; and Jose Centeno-Angel, 31, of Mexico. Each was charged with illegal reentry of a deported alien. Additionally, the grand jury returned an indictment charging Jose Gabriel Vallejo-Hernandez, 51, of Mexico, with illegal and unlawful alien in possession of a firearm.

If convicted of illegal reentry subsequent to a felony conviction (death by motor vehicle), Gomez-Gomez, previously deported twice and found in Sampson County, would face maximum penalties of 10 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and a term of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Gomez-Gomez was convicted in Bladen County in July 2003 of felony death by vehicle, stemming from a fatal collision that occurred in June 2002. That conviction came just nine days after he was arrested again on a driving while impaired level 5 offense.

He was placed on probation for the felony death charge, court records show. He was convicted in Bladen the very next year on the DWI charge, for which he again received probation, according to NCDPS records.

According to Independent reports, Gomez-Gomez was also charged locally last month with communicating threats.

The cases are being investigated by ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations and Homeland Security Investigations. Others indicted are also facing severe punishments if convicted.

If convicted of illegal reentry of a deported alien, Juarez-Antunez, previously deported twice and found in Wake County, would face maximum penalties of two years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and a term of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

Aguilar-Arellano, previously deported and found in Johnston County, is alleged to have been previously removed subsequent to an aggravated felony conviction (second degree rape) and Centeno-Angel, previously deported and found in Wake County, is alleged to have been previously removed subsequent to an aggravated felony conviction (accessory after the fact to kidnapping).

If convicted, he would face a maximum imprisonment term of 20 years, a $250,000 fine, and a term of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

If convicted of illegal and unlawful alien in possession of a firearm, Vallejo-Hernandez, found in Columbus County, would face maximum penalties of 10 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and a term of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

“The charges and allegations contained in the indictments are merely accusations,” stated Higdon. “The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.”

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.