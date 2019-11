A luncheon was held earlier this week at Central Baptist Church to celebrate Sampson County native Bryan Smith’s new position as first sergeant over the Sampson County branch of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. In attendance and pictured are troopers with the local branch along with Sampson County commissioners, including Sue Lee, Jerol Kivett and the Rev. Thaddeus Godwin.

