‘Candy Cane’ decks halls at Harrells

Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Chrissy Dukiet, owner of Adorn, has a line filled with customers. - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent A class toured Candy Cane Lane during the preview event. - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Dog Jarvous USA Leather shows work to their customers. - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Elliana Johnson, 18 months happily plays with her doll near the reindeer sign. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Children look at their gingerbread houses. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent The art department has several works of art for sale. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent James Barber and Ryan Barber are successful at their first Candy Cane Lane event. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent The youngest vendor at the event was 11-year-old, Piper Nelson, owner of the Pink Piper. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Jeana Grace, student at HCA, has a Love Designs store. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Monkees has been a vendor with the event for all six years. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Tina Boussias, owner of Yia Yia’s Gifts & more, has a steady flow of customers. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Wreaths and Bows drums up some business at Candy Cane Lane. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Taylor Creek Designs gets some love from Elliana Johnson, 18 months. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Avenue gourmet pecans also had a booth stationed at the event selling chocolate and candy covered pecans. - -

This year is a special year as Harrells Christian Academy celebrates their 50th anniversary, and the festivities continued this week as the school hosted the sixth annual Candy Cane Lane. The event included shopping throughout the day Friday, as well as a throwback basketball game in Johnson Gym the first night of the event. Candy Cane was to extend from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Nov. 23.

This year has proven to be the biggest year yet for the Candy Cane Lane event with move vendors signing up than ever before. A total of 44 vendors were on hand at the event.

According to Eva Thornton, director of advancement at HCA, an abundance of vendors applied to be a part of Candy Cane Lane. HCA had to create a waiting list for the vendors who couldn’t be added to this year’s event.

The event is planned out during the entire year and vendors have to apply for a spot in the shopping center; HCA has a set plan to make sure all of the shops are unique to customers so that they aren’t seeing the same things as they walk through the shops.Along with an application, vendors have to send in photos of their items and a committee votes on which vendors to include.

The shops, found in the Foundation Center, range from women’s apparel, gourmet foods, children’s clothing and toys, home decor and men’s items.

“We intentionally choose vendors to represent every category,” Thornton stated.

The proceeds for the event help the school in their upcoming year.

“Our event supports our annual fund, which supports our amazing staff and curriculum,” Thornton explained.

Monkees has been with the event for all six years and along with Sandy Toes Boutique, are popular among customers, Thorton mentioned.

Vendors come from many different parts of North Carolina, including Raleigh, Elizabethtown, Goldsboro, Clinton and Salemburg.

“They’re all amazing; that’s why they were chosen,” Thornton stated.

The event was expanded an additional 40 feet to make room for more vendors this year. Have Mercy is a store from Raleigh with all handmade items.

“We always love coming back. Everyone’s great,” Britt Warner from Have Mercy stated.

Avenue Gourmet Pecans also had a booth stationed at the event selling chocolate- and candy-covered pecans. The store has had a booth set up every year except one when the crops was lost during hurricane season.

“We really enjoy coming down here. It’s a nice way to put ourselves out there in the community,” Dwayne Faircloth, co-owner, explained.

Chrissy Dukiet, owner of Adorn, runs her shop at home. This is the second year that Adorn has made it out to this fundraiser.

“I’ve just always loved working with people. I love making people happy,” Dukiet mentioned.

Dukiet did well last year and is hopeful to do well again this year, profit-wise. Plus, she enjoys watching the children light up as they tour the facility, amazed at the holiday wonderment.

Laura Peterson actually talked her cousin, Cheryl Robinson, into applying for the event. Robinson owns Cheryl’s Crochet, a business she runs from home. The items sold by Robinson are handmade crocheted items that range from baby items to clothing and other household goods. A shopper can even find mermaid blankets for children at the shop.

Customers enjoyed the setup of the event.

“It’s really neat that they’re doing it,” Janette McNeill expressed as she considered what items she wanted to purchase.

Candy Cane Lane held a preview event for people who purchased pre-sale tickets. The preview took place from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Friday, when customers were able to shop in small crowds.

Coming from Elizabethtown were shops such as Amy’s and Yia Yia’s Gifts & More.

Tina Boussias, owner of Yia Yia’s Gifts & More, has children at HCA and decided to apply for a booth for the first time this year. She had a steady stream of customers throughout the first day of the event. The shop owner provides an assortment of items that match the season.

Grace Love Designs made it from Goldsboro. Barber’s Seasoning Salt has been around since 1983 and made their first appearance at Candy Cane Lane this year.

Jeana Grace Bowker is a young student at HCA with her own business creating hand-sewn items for her Love Designs store. Bowker learned how to sew from her grandfather and she wants to get a degree as a fashion designer. Aside from her own business, the young entrepreneur sold items that her cousins designed.

All of the proceeds that come from her cousins’ works will go toward serving various service projects. The designer also takes men’s shirts and creates women’s dresses out of them.

Bowker is planning to take all of these dresses and donate them to young girls across the world. She encouraged anyone stopping by her booth to donate men’s dress shirts or money for shipping purposes.

The youngest vendor at the event was 11-year-old, Piper Nelson, owner of the Pink Piper. The artsy young lady loves to spend her time creating jewelry for kids.

Last year, Candy Cane Lane raised around $25,000. The tally has steadily increased over the years, according to Mandy DuBose, vendor chair.

“I just always want to do better that the year before,” DuBose stated. “I think we do that every year.”

Although vendors were a huge success this year, Thornton explained that the fundraiser is all about the children.

Students were given tours throughout the day in order to make sure they were a part of the event. The young individuals all had artwork submitted for sale at an art booth and they participated in the Candy Cottages challenge where they created gingerbread house for a competition.

“Our students are our first priority,” Thornton explained. “We want to celebrate and support the endeavors that our teachers want to provide for them.”

Thornton mentioned that the children really enjoy it. The older students volunteer and help the vendors out during the day. Their assistance can involve helping move items inside or watching a booth while a vendor wishes to step out. The vendors are very appreciative of this effort and express complements to Thornton, stating that no other event helps like this one does.

Harrells also doesn’t take any of the vendors’ profits from the two evenings. All money that the school gets comes from the booth rental and the ticket fees for the event.

“The biggest compliment I receive is what a warm and welcoming environment it is,” Dubose stated. “Our volunteers are very helpful and the vendors are appreciative of the extra hand.”

Event proceeds aid HCA’s yearly fund

