Turkeys get presidential send-off

Leslee Oden, vice president of legislative affairs for the National Turkey Federation makes remarks during a celebration before Turkeys are sent to the White House for Thanksgiving. - Students from Harrells Christian Academy enjoy looking at Turkeys during the special presentation by Butterball. - Steve Troxler, North Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture, speaks to the audience during a special send-off celebration for turkeys being sent to Washington, D.C. Many FFA students participated in the ceremony. - Kerry Doughtry, chairman of the National Turkey Federation, makes remarks about the time-honored tradition. - - Jay Jandrain, president and CEO of Butterball, talks about the growth process. - - Students enjoy viewing turkeys to be used for the National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House. The turkeys were grown at the Sampson County farm of Wellie Jackson, a contract grower for Butterball. - - Agricultural workers watch the turkeys wobble. - - Channing Jackson, son of Wellie Jackson, makes introductions. - - Connor Reynolds, farm program manager for American Humane, congratulates Butterball for their work in raising turkeys. - - Soon, these turkeys will spend time with White House officials. - - FFA students from Hobbton High School and Harrells Christian Academy take a picture together. - - - - Steve Troxler, North Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture, makes remarks about the importance of turkey producers in North Carolina. - - Tommy Herring, owner of Hog Slat, takes pictures with family members. Hog Slat built a special home for the turkeys. - - Wellie Jackson, a contract grower for Butterball, thanks family and friends during his remarks. - -

On Wellie Jackson’s farm, a group of turkeys gobbled as visitors admired their white feathers and blue faces.

The birds received a lot of spotlight Friday before their big trip to Washington D.C. for the National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House. For the time-honored tradition, the President of the United States is presented with live turkeys. Soon, two of the turkeys on Jackson’s farm will receive a pardon from President Donald Trump before retiring at Gobblers Rest on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va.

Jackson, a contract grower for Butterball, received a lot of praise for his work during the special send-off celebration with officials representing the company, state, American Humane and the National Turkey Federation (NTF) — the organization presenting the bird to the president in the Rose Garden of the White House.

One of the presenters was Steve Troxler, North Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture.

“Maybe I should talk to the turkeys if they can hear me,” Troxler said. “Guys, you’re carrying a heavy load on those legs and wings. You’re an ambassador for the state of North Carolina, so make us proud and do well. But stranger things do happen in Washington and if the pardon falls through, there’s always more room for four more turkey legs at the North Carolina State Fair.”

Those turkeys will also be representing Sampson County, thanks to Jackson. He began working with Butterball more than a decade ago, but growing a turkey for the White House is a first for the Sampson County farmer. He thanked family members, friends and everyone part of his journey as a turkey grower.

“I was selected by Butterball to raise the presidential flock and it’s been such an honor and privilege and I really appreciate this opportunity,” Jackson said about producing the Broad Breasted White turkey in Clinton, at the farm located on Hobbton Highway. “I’ve been a Butterball producer since 2004 and I’ve never done anything remotely like this in all the years I’ve been working. This has been an experience.”

The presidential presentation dates back to 1947 with President Harry S. Truman and then with President George H.W. Bush formalizing the turkey pardoning in 1989. Before they travel hundreds of miles to the nation’s capital, community members took pictures of the turkeys enjoying a special home built by Hog Slat.

Kerry Doughty, NTF chairman, said the work shown on the farm truly validates the reason Jackson’s farm was selected to grow the presidential bird. Like many others, he excited about the opportunity.

“Typically, the chairperson and the National Turkey Federation has the honor of growing a turkey or selecting someone to or company to grow turkeys,” Doughty said. “Again, we made a very wise choice in working with Wellie to grow these turkeys.”

Leslee Oden, vice president of legislative affairs, for NTF, said the turkeys look fantastic and she’s looking forward to showing them off in Washington, D.C.

“It’s an honor for me to be able to welcome them to D.C. where they will stay at the Willard InterContinental Washington D.C. Hotel, in downtown D.C., in a five-star hotel,” Oden said about the birds enjoying a suite. “Most folks don’t realize that they get to stay there.”

Jay Jandrain, president and CEO of Butterball, honored Jackson and talked about the process of turkeys grown at the company.

“One thing that you may not know, but besides from the birds being very well groomed for this presidential pardon in Washington, D.C., they’re very much grown like most of our birds are,” Jandrain said. “A big part of that is that all of our birds are certified by American Humane. I’m very excited to participate in that program.”

Connor Reynolds, farm program manager for American Humane, said hearing the turkeys gobbling is a lot more enjoyable than hearing blaring car horns in Washington, D.C. She also made remarks about the American Humane organization and Butterball being the first and only integrated turkey company to be certified from American Humane.

“They voluntary open their barn doors to third party auditors and undergo rigorous third-party audits, each and every single year,” Reynolds said. “We’re proud to have them as an American Humane certified producer and your achievements and advancements in animal welfare are truly inspiring. I’m excited to see Butterball Turkeys at the White House and even more excited, that this year, for the first-time ever, it will be American Humane certified.”

Troxler expressed how Friday was a special day for North Carolina, while honoring farmers and growers such as Jackson.

North Carolina produces more than 32 million turkeys in the state, which translates to about $739 million, making it one of the top commodities in the state. It’s also part of the larger $5 billion poultry industry. Troxler added that it’s not only a day celebrate the turkeys going to White House, but the poultry and turkey industries. While these turkeys won’t receive a pardon, there will be many on tables for Thanksgiving.

“I know that North Carolina is deserving of having these turkeys go to the White House and I congratulate Butterball and the Jackson family for being the representatives for North Carolina,” Troxler said.

Local flock to be part of White House event

