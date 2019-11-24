Johnson joins NCHP in Sampson

N.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Evan Johnson, left, is looking forward to serving with the Sampson County branch. He is pictured with his father Billy Johnson. - Trooper Evan Johnson hugs his father after completing training with the North Carolina Highway Patrol. - Trooper Evan Johnson, left, spends time with father Billy Johnson, a sergeant at the N.C. Highway Patrol Training Academy in Raleigh. - Evan Johnson - -

Inside a patrol car, Trooper Evan Johnson is making sure the highways are safe for residents and visitors passing through Sampson County every day.

“I love helping people — that’s my passion and my goal in life,” Johnson said about being a new member of the Sampson County branch of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. “With this job, it allows me to interact with a lot of people every day.”

His father, Billy Johnson, patrolled the same highways years ago as a trooper with the local unit. The Garland native is proud to follow in his father’s footsteps.

“It started when I was younger growing up with my dad being on patrol,” Johnson said. “I was around it a lot. He definitely had a influence on me because he was a role model to me. He’s an awesome guy and I’m very blessed to have him as my father.”

Johnson’s first official day with the local branch was Nov. 13. With pride in his voice, Billy expressed his confidence that Evan will be a great trooper.

“He’s got a good head on his shoulders and he’s got a lot of common sense,” Billy said. “He genuinely cares about people and that’s what it takes to make a good trooper.”

Evan grew up in Garland and graduated from Union High School. After earning his diploma, he went to Sandhills Community College in Pinehurst before graduating from Sampson Community College’s (SCC) Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) program in June 2019. Later, he went to the N.C. Highway Patrol Training Academy and finished in October.

Evan is looking forward to helping people through unfortunate incidents such as wrecks, while enforcing laws related to speeding and not being buckled up.

“Eventually, you could possibly save their life down the road by writing them a seat belt ticket,” Evan said about teaching moments. “If they get in a car wreck in the future and them remembering to have their seat belt on because I wrote them that ticket, it’s saving their lives or slowing them down when they’re speeding.”

As Evan continues his days in Sampson County, he’s going to enjoy working with other troopers as well.

“It’s a real family-oriented organization — that’s one thing I love about it,” he said about the patrol. “If one member needs something or if they’re going through something, the other members will get together, help and do whatever they need to get done.

“It’s a brotherhood and I’ve seen that with my dad growing up,” Evan said about the connections made by his father. “Whenever they see me, they say you’re being a Johnson because they look at me and they know who I am because of my dad.”

Billy graduated from SCC’s BLET program, before serving the Town of Roseboro, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the local Highway Patrol in January 2000. Now, Billy is a sergeant at the N.C. Highway Patrol Training Academy in Raleigh and school director for the Speed Measurement Instrument certification. His decision toward a career in law enforcement began in high school.

“I always had a genuine love for helping people,” Billy said. “I felt that law enforcement would be a good way to give back to the community and to serve.”

Now, he’s proud to see his son serving the community he calls home.

“I’m extremely happy for him, naturally as any parent would be,” Billy said. “I know the dangers of law enforcement and I worry about him doing this job, but I’m confident that he can do it. I’m really happy that he chose to follow in my footsteps.”

New trooper shares patrol bond with father

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.

