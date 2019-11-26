Friendly Trio prepares for holiday meal

On behalf of The Friendly Trio Community Development Corporation, President Charles Strickland thanks the NAACP for acknowledging the organization. The organization is hosting a holiday meal to show appreciation for the community. -

Members of The Friendly Trio Community Development Corporation are working to show their appreciation to local seniors with a special meal.

The organization’s holiday dinner is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at 75 Hanson Road, Clinton. The meal is open to the public. Director Charles Strickland is looking forward to the event.

Before the meal is served at noon, a health presentation will be held for seniors. Some of the scheduled guests include the Geriatric Adult Mental Health Specialty Team, and other local officials.

The Friendly Trio program began more than a decade ago to help seniors and other groups in the community through meal delivers.

During the summer, they hosted the Friendly Feeding for Kids program, which provided meals, education and character development. In 2017, Friendly Trio earned the 2017 Nutrition Champion Superior Site Award from the state’ Department of Public Instruction.

During the year, Strickland and volunteers receive assistance from organizations and municipalities such as the Clinton Fire Department, Clinton Police Department, Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, Sampson County Cooperative Extension, and the Poe Center, a Raleigh-based nonprofit with a mission to provide health education to youths across the state.

For more information, contact Strickland at 910-590-4925.

On behalf of The Friendly Trio Community Development Corporation, President Charles Strickland thanks the NAACP for acknowledging the organization. The organization is hosting a holiday meal to show appreciation for the community. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_NAACP_14.jpg On behalf of The Friendly Trio Community Development Corporation, President Charles Strickland thanks the NAACP for acknowledging the organization. The organization is hosting a holiday meal to show appreciation for the community.

Local outreach set for Dec. 13