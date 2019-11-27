Enviva sets out to provide for Thanksgiving

Abundance Summer Food Program delivers Thanksgiving Day meals to families in the Faison area. From left: Enviva’s Barron Hewetson, Gary Maynard, Steve Schaar joined Faison Mayor Carolyn Kenyon, La Roca Church’s Bibi Elvira Carreon, and Faison UMC Pastor Jabe Largen for a photo after assisting in the organizing and packaging of holiday meals. -

Enviva’s Sampson facility was pleased to partner with the Faison United Methodist’s Abundance Summer Food Program this year to provide essential items for a Thanksgiving meal to participating families in the Faison area. The Faison United Methodist Church and the Faison Iglesia del Nazareno La Roca Church led the outreach effort with Enviva employees providing support.

The Abundance Summer Food Program has long been a staple of the ministry of the Faison United Methodist Church. The program delivers food items to families in the area during the summer months when there is limited access to school nutrition programs. In its history, Abundance has provided approximately 45,000 meals to the most impoverished neighbors in the community.

“Thanks to the generosity of Enviva, we were able to work with the school system and our partner, La Roca Church of the Nazarene, to provide our 24 Abundance families with a Thanksgiving meal this year,” stated Faison UMC Pastor Jabe Largen. “This was an excellent way to begin the holiday season for our community.”

The holiday meal items were packaged on a Thursday night and then delivered to families the next Saturday. In some cases, families picked up their feast items at the La Roca Church of the Nazarene.

“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with a terrific program around the Thanksgiving holiday,” stated Enviva’s Chris Brown, who handles community relations. “Special thanks to Pastor Jabe of Faison UMC and Pastor Juan Rivas of La Roca Church of Nazarene for their guidance with this project.”

