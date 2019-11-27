‘Bread and Butter’ roll into D.C.

Clinton-raised Bread and Butter, the National Thanksgiving Turkeys, pose for photos during a press conference this week. - Clinton resident and Butterball contract grower Wellie Jackson, flanked by his family, talks about the honor of raising the National Thanksgiving Turkeys, which he called a once-in-lifetime experience. - The names of the National Thanksgiving Turkeys, Bread and Butter, were revealed during a Monday press conference leading up to the presidential pardoning ceremony. - The National Thanksgiving Turkeys, raised in Clinton, take in some early-morning news before meeting the press on Monday. - - The Presidential Turkeys hitched a ride to Washington, D.C. from North Carolina with Butterball grower Wellie Jackson and American Humane’s Dr. Don Hoenig. - - The Clinton-raised turkeys got the red carpet treatment when they arrived at the five-star Willard InterContinental in Washington D.C. - - The National Thanksgiving Turkeys are shown some of the hot spots around D.C. - - President Donald Trump, with First Lady Melania, pardons Butter during the Tuesday’s ceremony at the White House, with Clinton farmer Wellie Jackson offering a hand. - -

A couple birds from Clinton received the star treatment in our nation’s capital this week, as the aptly-named “Bread and Butter” took center stage.

After receiving a Presidential send-off Friday ahead of their big trip to Washington D.C. for the National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House, two turkeys from Wellie Jackson’s farm in Clinton walked the red carpet upon their arrival to the Willard InterContinental.

The turkeys from Jackson’s farm, whose names Bread and Butter were officially revealed during a Monday press conference leading up to the presidential pardoning ceremony, were presented to President Donald Trump on Tuesday. The president pardoned Butter.

The turkeys will be retired at Gobblers Rest on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va.

“This is a huge honor for me and my family to get to raise this Presidential flock,” said Jackson during a Monday press conference.

Jackson, a contract grower for Butterball, received praise for his work during Friday’s send-off celebration in Sampson County with officials representing the company, state, American Humane and the National Turkey Federation (NTF) — the organization presenting the bird to the president in the Rose Garden of the White House.

Jackson began working with Butterball 15 years ago, but growing a turkey for the White House is a first for the Sampson County farmer. On Monday, he echoed his gratitude to family members, friends and everyone who played a part in his journey as a turkey grower.

The presidential presentation dates back to 1947 with President Harry S. Truman. President George H.W. Bush formalized the turkey pardoning in 1989.

On Monday, Jackson also talked about the arduous process to ensure the turkeys, under the watchful eye of Jackson and NTF chairman Kerry Doughty, are the very best. Butterball is the first and only integrated turkey company to be certified from American Humane, which means voluntarily opening their operations to third-party auditors and undergoing rigorous audits every year.

Jackson said it was honor to be able to present the quality flock as part of the time-honored tradition.

“If you’re a turkey grower,” he said, “this is about as good as it gets.”

