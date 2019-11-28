Salemburg firefighter wages new battle

Courtesy photos Josh McLamb works for Sampson County 911. - Courtesy photos McLamb serves a volunteer firefighter for the Salemburg Fire Department. - Courtesy photos McLamb works part-time at the fire department when he doesn’t work communications. - Courtesy photos Joshua McLamb with wife Brittany and daughters Rilynn, 3, and Alanna, 9. - - Courtesy photos Alanna, 9, Josh, and Rilynn, 3, at the fire department. - -

Early detection of cancer can make a big difference in treatment and prognosis.

When someone loses a relative to cancer, it is recommended for them to get checked at the age their relative was ten years before they died.

Joshua McLamb, Salemburg firefighter, lost his father, Johnny Nelson McLamb, to colon rectal cancer. His father passed away at the age of 43. If McLamb had waited until the age of 33 to get tested for this particular cancer, it would have been too late and his prognosis would be completely different.

McLamb is a supervisor for Sampson County 911 and has worked there since 2008, fresh out of high school. He has been on the Salemburg Fire Department for 14 years, following in his father’s footsteps.

McLamb’s father raised him in the fire department. With firefighting in his blood, it was only natural for him to join the department as soon as he could.

“People need help in an emergency, and I’m glad to be able to help them,” McLamb stated.

According to his wife, Brittany McLamb, he wants people to realize that they need to take more precautions.

Josh was diagnosed Feb. 15, 2018 at the age of 28, with stage 3A rectal cancer, five years before he was meant to get checked. He was treated with radiation and a pill-form of chemotherapy along with infusion chemo and two major surgeries.

This year, the McLambs thought Josh was in the clear, but were recently told that some spots have relocated to his lungs. A CT scan showed the spots on his lungs, which led the McLambs to Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Georgia, where a biopsy was done.

Josh seemed completely healthy and had none of the warning signs before his first diagnosis.

“Age doesn’t mean anything,” Brittany McLamb, Josh’s wife, explained. “I would recommend anyone with a family history to get checked regardless of age.”

Brittany urges all to get tested as soon as they are able. The mother plans to get her daughter checked as soon as she is old enough. She refuses to take any chances.

“Still to this day, he seems relatively healthy, other than having cancer,” Brittany stated of Josh.

Josh was only 14 years old when his father passed away. The family was told that Josh could have had cancer when he was a senior in high school, since it is a slow growing cancer. In any case, 33 would have been too late for proper treatment.

Josh joined as a junior firefighter and he would tag along on calls with his father. Brittany noted his love for emergency management and how he would say that he was the voice that people would hear, but the person who they never see.

The firefighter refused to stay away from the department even after doctors advised him against it.

“He puts his community first, even before his health,” Brittany stated. “ He takes care of himself, but his good heart is worth recognizing.”

“He was raised in the department,” Salemburg Fire Chief Scott Owen stated. “He’s a good dependable guy and he’ll help in any way he can.”

“He will always lend a helping hand,” Brittany added. “He is friends with everyone.”

The volunteer is also the fire prevention officer for the department, teaching others about fire safety.

Josh and Brittany have been married for almost five years, starting out as high school sweethearts who met at Salemburg FD. They both had fathers in the industry but Brittany went in a different direction. She works at the Sampson County Tax Office.

The couple has two daughters, Alanna, 9, and Rilynn, 3.

They do not know what treatment will come next, but are in hopes that chemo will eliminate the remaining cancer. They have just begun their second battle with cancer. The family is taking the news in different ways.

Alanna, Josh’s step-daughter, is emotional about her father’s diagnosis.

“We’re leaning on our faith,” Brittany mentioned. “We both believe in the Lord and we believe that he will heal all things. We’re taking it better this time because we know what to be prepared for.”

The two try to remain optimistic about the future. They may never know what triggered his cancer. Josh’s surgeon believes that Josh has an 80 to 90 percent chance of beating this.

“We’re gonna fight as long as we can fight,” Brittany noted. “The worst moment of my life was when they told us he was sick.”

Brittany said her husband is a happy person with a contagious smile who makes the best out of life.

“We do everything together,” Brittany stated.

Josh McLamb works for Sampson County 911. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Josh-McLamb.jpg Josh McLamb works for Sampson County 911. Courtesy photos McLamb serves a volunteer firefighter for the Salemburg Fire Department. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_McLamb.jpg McLamb serves a volunteer firefighter for the Salemburg Fire Department. Courtesy photos McLamb works part-time at the fire department when he doesn’t work communications. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_McLamb-Firefighter.jpg McLamb works part-time at the fire department when he doesn’t work communications. Courtesy photos Joshua McLamb with wife Brittany and daughters Rilynn, 3, and Alanna, 9. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_McLambs.jpg Joshua McLamb with wife Brittany and daughters Rilynn, 3, and Alanna, 9. Courtesy photos Alanna, 9, Josh, and Rilynn, 3, at the fire department. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_McLamb-family.jpg Alanna, 9, Josh, and Rilynn, 3, at the fire department. Courtesy photos

McLamb family fights to overcome cancer diagnosis

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588