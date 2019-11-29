Christmas events set for Sampson County

File photos|Sampson Independent The annual Roseboro Christmas parade was held in downtown Roseboro last year. The parade returns on Friday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. - File photos|Sampson Independent The horse-drawn carriage is one of many attractions at the annual Christmas in the City event. - File photos|Sampson Independent Santa Claus paid Clinton a special visit, as he waved to the crowd during the annual Clinton Christmas parade in years past. - File photos|Sampson Independent Thousands have milled around downtown Clinton during the annual Christmas in the City since its inception years ago. - -

As Thanksgiving comes to a wrap, Sampson County is already gearing up for fast-approaching events to celebrate the Christmas holiday, with a plethora of them scheduled for towns across the county.

“Christmas in the City” will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. in Downtown Clinton. It will be one of the first events to kick off things for Sampson.

The City of Clinton will be hosting an array of events for all residents to enjoy. The “Christmas in the City” event will start off with the Clinton Community Christmas Tree Lighting, which will take place at the tree park behind the Clinton City Market on Lisbon Street and across from the J.C. Holliday Memorial Library.

Miss North Carolina 2019, Alexandra Badgett, will be at the tree lighting ceremony.

At 5:30 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, at 110 W. Main St., Clinton, will be offering candlelight tours. Music enthusiasts can find lessons as well as carols at St. Paul’s at 7:30 p.m.

Visitors can find a live nativity scene along with a choir at First United Methodist Church, located at 208 Sampson St.

The Clinton City Market will feature food trucks from Southern Smoke BBQ and the Little Chef during the event this year. Plus, Alfredo’s and Hwy 55 will be open for people to stop in and eat.

Guests can shop at a variety of small businesses that are located in Downtown Clinton and then take a break at one of the several restaurants for lunch or dinner. Plus, citizens are invited to mill around downtown and see the Christmas lights and decorations, said Clinton Planning director and Main Street manager Mary Rose.

Santa will be at his house on the courthouse square during the entire event. Children are encouraged to write letters to Santa and drop them at his house on any other day.

According to Tammy Peterson from Hubb’s Farm, the event will feature hayrides, barrel train rides plus a train large enough to accommodate children and their parents. Attendees can reserve a carriage seat by contacting Betty Holland or Mary Rose at 910-299-4904. Carriage seats are $15 per person. Hayrides will be $3 per person.

According to Kara Donatelli, Sampson Arts Council executive director, the gingerbread decorating activity will be making its way back to this year’s event. Any who are interested can find the activity at the Republican Party Headquarters, at 107 Wall St.

“We are looking forward to having the kids use their creativity to decorate lots of gingerbread cookies and it’s free,” Donatelli stated. “All ages are invited to decorate.”

Kay Raynor, president of the Sampson County History Museum, encourages everyone to stop by and explore Sampson County’s heritage and history. The museum will have a lighted Christmas village with the musical selection of “Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow.”

Rose hopes that there will be something for everyone to enjoy at the annual tradition. Visitors will see performances on the Main Street stage near the courthouse. Christmas music will be preformed live for all to see.

Events across the county

The town of Roseboro will be hosting its annual Christmas tree lighting on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m.

The event will feature dancers from Carolina Dance Company and inspiration season songs. Town employees have gone all out by decorating the with hundreds of lights. Santa Claus will make a visit before the event at 6 p.m. for the children to visit with him. Guests can find entertainment from Carolina Dance Company, Mintz Christian Academy, Roseboro Elementary School and Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School. The event will feature food vendors for attendees to purchase food from and have dinner by the tree.

The town of Roseboro brought back Santa’s mailbox, a red mailbox that will be located by the fountain at the Roseboro park. Children can write their letters to Santa and place them in this mailbox and wait for a letter from Santa’s elves. Just make sure to include a return address and deliver the letters to the mailbox by Dec. 12.

Roseboro will also be having its 15th traditional nighttime Christmas parade Friday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. Parade-goers can anticipate floats, dancers, bands, antique cars, queens, kings, fire trucks, etc. There will also be singing, dancing and food vendors.

“Even though last year’s parade was a little wet, those who came out enjoyed the queens, floats, dancers, fire trucks and of course Santa,” Mayor Alice Butler noted. “We are expecting this year to be filled with great Christmas spirit and weather for all to enjoy.”

The town of Autryville will have its fifth annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. at the Autryville Town Hall. Santa will make an appearance. Plus, there will be Christmas carols and a brief review of the town’s history along with cookies and cocoa.

Salemburg will be hosting its second annual Small Town Christmas along with its first annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony. The event will take place from 6 until 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, at Salemburg Town Hall.

Santa, Mrs. Claus and their friends will be at the event; and children can get their picture take with Santa. Visitors will find crafts, cookie decorating, a photo booth, cocoa, cider and more in Salemburg. There will also be vendors out for people to do some shopping.

Newton Grove will have a Christmas parade Saturday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m. Anyone wishing to take part in the parade must fill out a form that can be found on Newton Grove’s home page. The form is due by Tuesday, Dec. 3. Those participating in the event must be in place by 9:15 a.m.

Clinton will have its annual Christmas parade, sponsored by the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce, on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m.

See The Sampson Independent for photos and coverage of these events and more in the coming weeks.

Array of festivities kick off next week

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588

