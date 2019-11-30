Extension honors retiring Burch

Sampson County Manager Ed Causey congratulates Patricia Burch on her retirement. - Community members honor Patricia Burch for 38 years of service to Sampson County Cooperative Extension. - During a retirement ceremony, Patricia Burch speaks to visitors at the office. - Keith Walters, extension director for the southeast region, presents an award to Patricia Burch. - - Eileen Coite, Sampson County Extension director, right, talks about the service of Patricia Burch. - - Patricia Burch cuts her retirement cake during a ceremony. - -

At the Sampson County Center for Cooperative Extension, Patricia Burch was known for her bright smile whenever someone walked through the doors looking for help.

After 38 years of serving Cooperative Extension, Burch is saying farewell. A retirement celebration was recently held at the Sampson County facility to honor her work with Cooperative Extension, which spans about four decades for the former support specialist.

“This has been like a family to me,” Burch said. “I’ve seen a lot of people come and go and I’ve made a lot of friends over the years and a lot of them I’ll have lifelong contacts with.”

Eileen Coite, Sampson County Extension director, showed her appreciation and said she’s been a joy to work with during her years as the center’s leader. She’s looking forward to continuing their friendship in the future.

“She always had a smile on her face and I think you all can agree with me on that,” Coite said. “If you call in, she always got time to talk to you. Being the person up front, everyone always like to talk to Patricia.”

Burch grew up in Beulaville, a town located in Duplin County. After graduating from East Duplin High School, she went to Kings Business College in Raleigh. Her first job was with the North Carolina Revenue Department, followed by other places such as the Mt. Olive Pickle Company. She later married her husband, who graduated from North Carolina State University. He served as a captain in the U.S. Army, Together, they traveled to Texas, before purchasing a farm in the area. She later joined the Sampson Extension office in the early 1980s.

During the ceremony, Keith Walters, extension director for the Southeast Region, presented Burch an award on behalf of the administration for her service, dedication and enriching the lives of residents. Walters said it’s always a pleasure to call or visit the office to talk with Burch.

“She always had a happy, pleasant smile on her face and you can hear that, whether in person or on the phone,” Walters said. “We often say that the person at the front door is the face of extension. Well, here in Sampson County, you had a great face for extension. See, it hasn’t changed in 38 years. She’s just as pleasant now as she was in these pictures of days gone by.”

During her years at the front desk, she enjoyed greeting visitors, but Burch was known for a lot more. She provided support for agents working with crops, livestock, horticulture and small farms management. At the extension office, she also serves as the computer contact/system administrator for the office and manages the George P. Upton Jr. Livestock Facility.

For the past few years, Burch completed a lot of behind the scenes work for the Rally for Agriculture at the Expo Center in Clinton.

“It’s been a wonderful journey and I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my life,” Burch said.

Another special event included the Beef Bonanza held on Lauch Faircloth’s land, which went towards the local civic center.

“Over the years, we’ve done things that have made a very positive impact on Sampson County residents,” Burch said. “We’ve been proud of that.”

Adrian Gaskins, former agent for information management, worked with Burch for computer operations. He said younger employees are probably unaware of the impact Burch had on local extension through technology when employees relied on devices such as typewriters.

“Patricia played a role working with Extension Information Technology out of Raleigh as a liaison for Sampson County,” Gaskins said. “She helped get technology going in this extension office. She worked as a contact person and helped teach employees what our software and hardware could do. And when someone had a problem, they would go to Patricia and they would relay that to Raleigh.”

Her work led to her winning the Pride of the Wolfpack Award, which recognizes employees for their contributions.

“But best of all, she’s been a great coworker and I don’t know if I met anyone who’s been as committed to her job,” Gaskins said.

Dempsey Craig, president of the Sampson County Extension Master Gardeners, said the organization is going to miss her, while talking about how Burch was always there for the organization.

“We love you and we’re going to miss you,” he said before presenting a gift on behalf of the organization and her being a good line dancer.

Mary Burke-Bass, former president of Sampson’s Master Gardeners, said she received a lot of training from Burch and didn’t know what she would have done without her.

“I have to thank Patrica for being there for me, for covering my back, for teaching me how to use the equipment here in this mail room and for being a really good friend,” Burke-Bass said. “I’m going to miss coming in that front door and miss seeing your smiling face.”

Burke-Bass is just one of many people who felt that way. For Burch, that love is mutual.

“All of you have meant so much to me and you will always have a special place in my heart,” Burch said.

