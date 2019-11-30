Shining example of ‘Love’

File photo|Sampson Independent The Tree of Love, a tradition started in 1989, is illuminated on the first Sunday in December on the Sampson Regional Medical Center campus, and the lights continue to burn for the rest of the year. - File photo|Sampson Independent Micki Gallagher McPhail, with husband Dr. John McPhail, will be honored Sunday as the 2019 Tree of Love honoree. Micki McPhail, who passed away earlier this year, was described as a ‘vibrant spirit’ in championing the causes of Sampson Regional Medical Center, its foundation and other community efforts. - File photo|Sampson Independent Micki McPhail -

The Tree of Love stands as a beacon of light every Christmas season, each of the twinkling lights representing a gift in honor or memory of somebody special that will serve to aid another special somebody treated at the Sampson Regional Medical Center campus.

Lights on the tree and the star are symbolically purchased contributions and, each year, the endeavor honors someone who has made an indelible impact in their support of the hospital’s mission.

This year, that Tree of Love honoree is Micki Gallagher McPhail, described as “a vibrant spirit and caring friend” of the Sampson Regional Medical Center (SRMC) community. As the wife of Dr. John McPhail, Micki worked passionately to support her husband’s commitment to the hospital by being part of the Sampson County Medical Society Alliance, which began the Tree of Love Project in 1989.

Micki was a member of the SRMC Foundation Board and behind many of the foundation’s efforts, notably the Tree of Love.

“Mrs. Micki passionately worked to support the hospital’s mission and played a vital role in the success of the hospital foundation and its many projects,” said Sherrill Allen, the foundation’s fund development coordinator.

Atop the tree, fittingly, will be a star that organizers said represents the “bright star that Mrs. Micki was in all the lives she touched in our community.” McPhail passed away in April 2019 at the age of 71.

The public is invited to the Tree of Love Lighting Ceremony, set for 4 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 1, on the lawn of the Woodside Professional Building. Speaking at the ceremony will be many, including McPhail’s husband, John, and Father Joseph Dionne, McPhail’s priest at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Curtis Barwick, chairman of the SRMC Board of Trustees and Jerry Heinzman, Chief Financial Officer, will also offer remarks along with Allen and Clinton Mayor Lew Starling, a close friend of McPhail’s.

“Micki was just a very strong person, and an inspiration to everyone who knew her,” said Starling. “She was a lovely person, inside and out, and was tremendously giving, both of her time and resources. Micki was just an outstanding citizen who supported so many causes.”

One of those was the Tree of Love.

An effort started in 1989, the Tree of Love is illuminated on the first Sunday in December, and the lights continue to burn for the rest of the year. Hand in hand with recognizing a person or couple who have been instrumental in Sampson Regional’s success, the effort helps raise funds for various hospital needs. This year, donations will be designated toward upgrading equipment for infant care in the Women’s Center.

After some nominal expenses, the annual Tree of Love effort usually nets between $20,000 and $25,000. It is one of the foundation’s top two fundraising events, its golf tournament being the other.

This year, the Tree of Love will benefit from the support of Prestage Farms, which will donate all the proceeds from its recently-released cookbook, entitled “Cooking with the Prestage Team.” Janet Prestage, treasurer for the SRMC Foundation, will welcome those in attendance at Sunday’s ceremony.

Prestage Farms is a strong believer in the project, Prestage said. Since the 1990s, the employees in the North Carolina division have given donations to the Tree of Love project as a type of Christmas gift. Many others have given toward the cause through the years, and McPhail was always grateful to anybody who gave.

Allison Strickland, Marketing and Community Relations coordinator for SRMC, said many hospital staffers also regularly give.

“Our team really supports this community and what the Tree of Love stands for in Sampson County,” Strickland noted.

Starling said there were so many times that McPhail would pen thank-you letters to those who gave of themselves, whether it be their time or their money, to aid others, especially through the Tree of Love. It meant a great deal to her, and she wanted to ensure those people knew just how much, and what those dollars would mean to somebody else.

“She was a wonderful human being who loved life and loved this community,” said Starling, “and the city misses her.”

“She worked tirelessly and so unselfishly through the years. She gave of herself and supported John as a physician,” Allen added. “All of her work led to what became the Tree of Love in 1989. Every year, that is a continued effort to support the hospital, and look after their needs and help in any way we can.”

McPhail traveled the world with her family on her father’s Army assignments, eventually settling in Sampson County in 1966. She worked as a dental hygienist for many years. In her obituary, it was requested that, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to Sampson Regional Medical Center’s Tree of Love or to the American Cancer Society.

She was buried privately at Arlington National Cemetery.

Now, through the Tree of Love honor, her name stands beside the many who she tirelessly supported and championed through the years, and her memory lives on.

While there is a push around the holidays to give toward the Tree of Love, donations are accepted year-round. All checks can be made payable to: SampsonRMC Foundation, P.O. Box 260, Clinton, N.C. 28329. Credit cards are accepted and donations can easily be made online at sampsonrmc.org/giving or by calling the foundation at 910-596-4269.

TREE OF LOVE PAST HONOREES * Since the initiation of the Tree of Love project in 1989, the tree has been dedicated to the following individuals: • Sarah Rebecca Brown, first child born at SCMH in Oct. 1950 • Rev. J.C. Pridgen, Skilled Nursing volunteer • Mr. John Henry Strickland, first male patient on Skilled Nursing • Mrs. Theria Honeycutt, first female patient on Skilled Nursing • Mr. Sherrill Williams, retired trustee • Dr. Walton Kitchin, surgeon • Dr. John Nance, family practitioner • Dr. John Kendall, family practitioner • Dr. Hampton Hubbard, urologist • Dr. James Ayers, family practitioner • Dr. Glenn C. Newman, family practitioner • Mr. Jerry Lovell, SRMC Board of Trustees chairman for 17 yrs. • Dr. J. Cooper Howard, surgeon • Mr. James Furman Honeycutt, former trustee • Mr. Thomas E. Turlington, former trustee • Dr. Donnie Royal, Salemburg physician • Peggy Robinson, RN, SRMC nursing supervisor • Mr. W. Brantley Sutton, former trustee • Mrs. Memory MacQueen • Mr. Albert Kaleel, Clinton business leader • Mrs. Sallie Gayle Reynolds, SCC Director of Nursing Programs • Mrs. Marie Edwards, owner of Toddler’s Preschool • Mr. J. B. Newton, hospital volunteer & goodwill ambassador • Cauline Brown, RN, retired SRMC nursing supervisor • Mr. James M. DeVane, first CEO at SRMC • Mr. Milton H. Woodside, second CEO at SRMC • Mr. Lee Pridgen, third CEO at SRMC • Mr. Ronnie Jackson, former chairman of the SRMC Board of Trustees • Mr. Jesse Lindsay, former chairman of the SRMC Board of Trustees • Dr. and Mrs. Lewis M. Fetterman • William H. and Marsha Prestage • The Matthews Family (Chevis, Glenn & Lloyd Matthews, Hazel Whitted, Geraldine Lane) • Wanda Boyette, retired SRMC nurse and Chief Operating Officer • Ann & Albert Thornton, both strong supporters of SRMC; Ann a charter member of the SRMC Foundation • Burl & Connie Williamson • Brenda Warren, former Executive Director, SRMC Foundation • Rufus M. Herring, Jr., MD, Pediatrician • John L. Rouse, MD, Family Medicine Physician • John P. Surratt, MD, Dermatologist • Thomas J.C. Woods, MD, Ophthalmologist • Cynthia McLamb Warren, RN • SRMC Healthcare Professionals

