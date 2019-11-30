‘History Night’ draws a crowd

Eunice Serrano and Emilia Kennedy discussed their projects when people came up to them. - Hundreds of people flocked to Sampson Middle School this week for History Night. - Middle schoolers lined the hallways with their history projects. - Student Zion Lamb imitated the wardrobe of Charles Darwin, the father of evolution. - - Hayden Hill did his project on Frances Bacon. - - Cheyenne Herring and Zoe Roberts called out for people to ask them questions about their research. - - Peyton Gomez, Kenneth Suarez and Griffin Williams were eager for passersby to stop to look at their history projects. - -

The halls of Sampson Middle School were flooded with teachers, parents, students and poster boards, as the school hosted its first-ever History Night where students showcased their history projects.

Students were given their history project assignment eight weeks in advance and some students really took the time to create their poster boards and learn as much as they could about their subjects. They had the chance once a week to work on their projects in class.

Before the event started, the middle school provided food for all of the parents to enjoy until the show started. Once history night began, a large line took shape outside the school’s doors awaiting to get inside. All of the students in the school were set up along either side of the hallway with their history projects. Some dressed up for the occasion, whether it was a nice shirt and a bow tie or clothes that their research subject might have worn.

Zion Lamb dressed as a scientist to represent his project’s focal point. He studied Charles Darwin, the father of evolution. Lamb was able to discuss Darwin while barely looking at his board, fully prepared for his presentation.

The young pupils really wanted people to stop by their project and ask them questions about their work. The students even called out to people to ask them about their person.

Kenneth Suarez was very excited for people to stop and ask questions about Neymar Jr., the soccer player he researched.

“I like how he plays,” Suarez explained.

Griffin Williams also covered a soccer player by the name of Kevin De Bruyne. Williams’ choice of Bruyne came about simply because the student wanted to cover a soccer player.

Peyton Gomez went in a different direction from his two friends, covering Jacques-Yves Cousteau, a scientist. The assignment was provided to him by his teacher.

According to Hollis White, event coordinator, the kids were excited to present their projects to the visitors. Even students who are normally shy came out of their shells during the event to discuss their research.

Emilia Kennedy did her project on Galileo Galilei. Eunice Serrano covered Marco Polo and her project featured the book “Adventures and Discoveries of Marco Polo.”

“I think it went well,” White explained. “We had a lot of parent involvement.”

The entire student population from sixth grade to eighth grade participated in the event. White said that over 1,000 people were in Sampson Middle School for History Night.

Sixth grade pupils covered prominent figures from ancient civilization. Seventh graders focused on modern history; one student even did their project on pop singer, Shakira. Eighth grade students researched people from American history. All of the projects were based on what the students were learning in class. Students who were in science class had to research scientists for the assignment. Math teachers helped their students find famous mathematicians through history, some covering the women from the Hidden Figures movie.

The purpose of the event was to teach the young minds of Sampson Middle how to conduct research.

In March, the school will host a Science Night where scientist from all branches will come to the school to demonstrate real-life examples of what the youngsters are learning in school.

“History Night was where the kids shined,” White mentioned. “The students were able to own their education.”

Science Night will be a chance for them to see science in action.

Jainese Dews, student, did her project on Queen Letizia Ortiz of Spain.

“I wanted to pick somebody that was different,” Dews explained. “No one else in my class picked her.”

Cheyenne Herring and Zoe Roberts stood together in the hall waiting for people to stop to ask about their projects.

“We’ve never done anything like this before,” Roberts explained. “It’s going good; I like it.”

Roberts did her project on Henrietta Lacks because she found the real life story of Lacks interesting. Herring did her project on Bolognese Mannerist painter, Lavinia Fontana.

“I think she was interesting and she was an artist,” Herring discussed. “Plus, I learned how things have changed since her time.”

White explained that one purpose of the event was for students to see what their person did and see how it applies to life today.

“Every student is here participating and I think almost all of the parents came too,” said Robert Turlington, Sampson Middle School principal.

Turlington stated that almost all of the projects were worked on individually. The principal was happy with the night’s turnout.

“It was a cross-curriculum event,” White added. “Everybody helped.”

“We’re just thrilled,” Turlington stated. “All of these students want to be asked questions because they studied really hard for this.”

“I noticed that many of the kids had wonderful boards,” explained Courtney Parker, middle school student. “Tonight was pretty fun and I got to hang out with my friends and learn about the boards that were near me.”

Seventh grade Social Studies teacher Robert Hill was also impressed with the history event.

“Anytime you can get parents involved with student activities it’s always a plus,” Hill noted. “I think we have a good group of teachers here. Plus, our administrative team is very supportive.”

“It was hectic, but it was nice,” White added. “I loved seeing all the parents and siblings come out.”

Sampson Middle students show their knowledge

By Brendaly Vega Davis

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588

