Cell company eyes Garland; concerns arise over tower

GARLAND — During a recent special meeting, the Garland Board of Commissioners made a decision to rescind approval to change zoning rules regarding cell tower due to concerns from residents.

A proposed site is being considered near a field at the Old Mintz Highway and Hill Circle Road intersection, which is in the extraterritorial jurisdiction of Garland. Officials from Tillman Infrastructure made the request to build a 305-foot-tall tower to accommodate multiple wireless carriers, while encouraging the installation of new technology. According to the proposal, the tower would provide greater areas of courage for the rural area.

For Tillman to move forward, Garland’s Planning and Zoning Board presented the proposal to the commissioners to allow a permit for the telecommunications tower, since the property is currently zoned for residential agriculture. It was approved during a Nov. 19 meeting. Now, commissioners would like to receive more details from Tillman officials.

According to the proposal, the town ordinance does not list or define telecommunication towers, but it has been adopted to address uses like the proposed tower.

“A telecommunication tower is similar in character to other conditional utility uses in the district such as : Power Poles, Power Transmission Towers, Water Tanks, Utility Substations, etc.,” a portion of the proposal says.

Resident Julian Carr addressed the board during the meeting with concerns about the proposed tower site, across the street from his home, especially when there’s a tower behind him already. Carr said some of his property would have to be used for wiring associated with the tower. His worries also involved health matters and talked about possible radiation. While speaking to the commissioners, Carr said he was not notified about the tower.

“I don’t know anybody, particularly in this room right now, who’ve had a say-so about if they wanted a tower put in their yard, behind them, in front of them are aside them and said yes, I’m all for it, unless you had really bad cell phone service,” Carr said. “There’s no reason why you would want a tower in front of your house. But the thing that really concerns me the most, other than the radiation thing, is that it’s my understand that this company notified the residents around to make sure we’re all good with it, and nobody told me anything.”

He continued and said his neighbors were not notified too. Carr said he’s in favor of revenue being brought to Garland, but stressed that he doesn’t want to see the tower go up.

After Mayor Winifred Murphy made a recommendation to rescind the request and provide proof of residents being notified, Commissioners Austin Brown added that he wanted Tillman to make a presentation during a future meeting to address health concerns.

“I feel that they need to give us the specs of the tower from their point of view, since they’re going to be the construction and definitely show evidence that they did notify the property owners,” Brown said. “Maybe we could get in touch with a couple of those property owners and have them present at the meeting as well.”

The information will be sent back to the Planning and Zoning Board for more review. Town Attorney Alan Maynard also made a text change for the board to be more specific about zoning request. A date has not been set with the tower issue on the agenda.

Residents speak against 300-foot tower

