ALE, Sampson Sheriff’s Office raid underage party, charge 19 individuals

Following a recent underage party that left one party-goer hospitalized, Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) and Sampson County Sheriff’s Office collaboratively arrested 19 individuals on more than 60 charges.

General details on the incident and subsequent arrests were released Monday by ALE, whose Erin Bean, public information officer for the federal agency.

Both agencies, ALE and the Sampson Sheriff’s Office, “received information of a large underage party at a residence near Clinton.” Once authorities shut down the party, a 20-year-old male was found unconscious on the front porch and was transported by EMS to Sampson Regional Medical Center for possible overdose and hypothermia, ALE officials stated.

While most of the individuals were charged with underage possession or consumption of alcoholic beverages, a 16 and 17-year-old were charged with resist, delay and obstruct an officer and a 20-year-old was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Through the course of the investigation, special agents found that Dillon Royal, 18, and Taylor Royal, 19, of Clinton, hosted the party. Each were charged with 18 counts of aid and abet an underage person in possessing alcoholic beverages and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

All of the individuals are due in Sampson County court on Dec. 18 for their first appearance.

