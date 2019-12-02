Sampson wreck splits car in half, kills driver

A gruesome vehicle collision Saturday in northern Sampson County killed a Dudley man, whose car was split in two after he ran off the side of U.S. 13 at a high rate of speed and then returned to the roadway and crossed the center line, local N.C. Highway Patrol authorities said.

The deadly three-vehicle collision occurred at 4:23 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 13 near Alex Benton Road. It was investigated by Trooper S.K. Naylor. Sgt. D.K. Pearson relayed details Sunday on the fatal incident, which claimed the life of Shelby Gene Morrison, 51, of 514 Rollingwood Drive, Dudley.

A gold, Lexus passenger car operated by Morrison was traveling south on U.S. 13 at a high rate of speed. At the same time, a white, Toyota 4-Runner and a gray, GMC Acadia were both traveling north on U.S. 13.

The Lexus traveled off the right side of the roadway. The driver Morrison over-corrected, and the vehicle crossed the center line and into the northbound lane. The Toyota 4-Runner struck the driver’s side of the Lexus, in the northbound lane of U.S. 13, “causing it to separate into two parts,” Pearson stated.

The GMC Arcadia then struck the rear of the Toyota, both the GMC and Toyota coming to rest partially in the northbound lane of U.S. 13. The front portion of the Lexus came to rest in a ditch east of U.S. 13, the rear portion in a wooded area west of U.S. 13.

Morrison was ejected during the collision and was found in the northbound lane of U.S. 13, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to Sampson Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. All occupants of the GMC reported no injuries and were released from the scene.

“Speed and alcohol were the contributors in this collision,” Pearson stated.

Morrison’s death was the 15th in 13 collisions on Sampson roadways in 2019. There were 17 deaths in 16 deadly collisions in the county throughout 2018.

Of the 13 deadly incidents in Sampson this year, more than half — seven — have involved vehicles crossing the center line.

First Sgt. Bryan Smith just last week pointed to holiday patrols being beefed up on major roadways across Sampson, including I-40, N.C. 24, U.S. 421, U.S. 13 and U.S. 701. He said the goal was to have zero deaths, imploring motorists not to drink and drive, to buckle up at all times and to pay attention and adhere to posted speed limits and other rules of the road so they can make it to their destination safe and sound.

NCHP: Speed, alcohol factors

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

