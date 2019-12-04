(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Nov. 25 — Jose Israel Delarca, 18, of 202 Collins St., Clinton, was charged with threats against school. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Dec. 13.

• Nov. 27 — Jessie Danzig Robinson, 25, of 300 Jones St., Salemburg, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver MDA/MDMA, aid and abet larceny, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of marijuana, driving while license revoked and expired registration. Bond set at $77,000; court date is Dec. 13.

• Nov. 27 — Heather Michelle Porter, 26, of 11392 U.S. Highway 701 North, Garland, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule IV and III controlled substances. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Dec. 13.

• Nov. 27 — Wesley Aaron Jones, 28, of 142 Haystack Branch Lane, Beulaville, was charged with larceny, larceny of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by felon. No bond listed; court date is Dec. 13.

• Nov. 27 — Ronnie Earl Knowles, 30, of 1001 Rackley Road, Dunn, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation and resisting public officer. No bond listed; court date is Dec. 12.

• Nov. 27 — Teddiann Martinez, 30, of 95 Eric Lane, Autryville, was charged with simple assault and assault on a female. No bond listed; court date is Jan. 14.

• Nov. 28 — Jason Paul Terry, 42, of 704 Cutchin St., Clinton, was charged with fictitious information to officer and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Dec. 12.

• Nov. 28 — Christopher Lee Laird, 29, of 2379 Hunter Road, Clinton, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Dec. 13.

• Nov. 28 — Tiffany Shonelle Colindres, 30, of 892 Overland Road, Clinton, was charged with two counts of simple assault and served three orders for arrest on charges of assault, two on charges of second degree trespass and one on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. Bond set at $11,300; court date is Dec. 18.

• Nov. 28 — Mildred Michelle Suggs, 38, of 417 Devane St., Clinton, was charged with injury to personal property and resisting public officer. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Jan. 23.

• Nov. 29 — Raymond Tate Farmer, 27, of 1523 Yellow Skin Road, Autryville, was charged with felony probation violation. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Jan. 8.

• Nov. 29 — Briana Shanaie Smith, 26, of 804-A Lisbon St., Clinton, was charged with assault by a deadly weapon. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Dec. 19.

• Nov. 29 — Ebonie Donaldson, 31, of 57 Brook Lane, Coats, was charged on out-of-county warrants with second degree trespass and non-compliance. Bond set at $400; court date is Jan. 10.

• Nov. 29 — Tammy Diane Bullard, 48, of 4132 Hayne Stretch Road, Roseboro, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and shoplifting. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Nov. 29.

• Nov. 29 — Latray Barden, 41, of 488 John Rich Road, Warsaw, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Dec. 9.

• Nov. 30 — Tradeca Jeffeus Campbell, 49, of 801-A Layton St., Clinton, was charged with larceny of gas. Bond set at $1,000; no court date listed.

• Nov. 30 — Dana Feeney, 55, of 213 Forest Trail, Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrants with seven counts of simple worthless check and breaking and entering. Bond set at $4,100; court date is Dec. 19.

• Nov. 30 — Brittany Ayana Nicole Boykin, 24, of 603 N,. Main St., Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of firearm by felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun. Bond set at $30,000; court date is Dec. 13.

• Nov. 30 — Aaron Christopher Eddy, 25, of 117 Tom Cat Lane, Roseboro, was charged with simple assault and injury to personal property. No bond set; court date is Dec. 16.

• Nov. 30 — Devin Byers, 30, of 300 Long Branch Court, Fayetteville, was charged with forgery of instrument and uttering forged instruments. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Dec. 2.

• Nov. 30 — Johnathan Preston Rackley, 33, of 9620 Dunn Road, Salemburg, was charged with trespass of real property. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 6.

• Nov. 30 — Tannequa Whitehead, 34, of Rocky Point, was charged with reckless driving, speeding, fictitious information to officer and no operator’s license. Bond set at $200; court date is Jan. 23.

• Dec. 1 — Deric Connell Smith, 48, of 59 Dockey Ave., Garland, was charged with assault on a female. No bond listed; court date is Jan. 7.

• Dec. 2 — Nicholas Clint Brigman, 27, of 15401 Dunn Road, Godwin, was charged with communicating threats and simple assault. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Jan. 13.

• Dec. 2 — Jennifer Harris, 33, of 5811 Turkey Hwy., Turkey, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Feb. 13.

• Dec. 2 — Johnny Harris, 44, of 6565 Honeysuckle Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with sexual battery and assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Dec. 17.