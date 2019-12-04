County honors Jackson, family

Wellie Jackson, his wife Tara and two of their three children lead the Sampson County Board of Commissioners, county staff and others in attendance at Monday's regular board meeting in the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance. -

Wellie Jackson had a busy week last week, as he spent the days leading up to Thankgiving showing off his turkeys on a national stage and rubbing elbows with President Donald Trump.

Turkeys from the Jackson family’s Clinton farm were raised to be the National Thanksgiving Turkeys. The work of Jackson, a contract grower for Butterball, American Humane and the National Turkey Federation (NTF) culminated with the presentation at the Rose Garden of the White House on Nov. 26.

During Monday’s Sampson Board of Commissioners meeting, Jackson and his family were invited to kick off the proceedings with by reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Jackson told county leaders and those in attendance at the meeting that he took every opportunity a microphone was in front of him — conceding there were plenty recently — to tout the importance of agriculture in Sampson County, as well as across the nation, and the vital role farmers play in food production.

Jackson was lauded by board vice-chair Sue Lee “for putting Sampson County on the map.”

His family was presented a Sampson County flag to fly at their farm.

Sampson’s ‘first family’ lauded for presidential role