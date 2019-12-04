Garland board begins new chapter

Garland Mayor Winifred Murphy, second from left, talks to residents during a Monday meeting about the new Board of Commissioners. The members are Mayor Pro Tem Austin Brown, Carolyn R. Melvin, Eddie Bronson Jr., and Barbara A. Peterson. Commissioner S.J. Smith is not pictured. - Mayor Winifred Murphy honors Mary Brown for her service as a commissioner. - Barbara A. Peterson takes an oath next to family members, brother, Ollie C. Robinson Jr.; and son, Frederick Hayes. The oath for the new Garland commissioner was administered by Judge Carol A. Jones Wilson. - Carolyn R. Melvin takes an oath to become a Garland Commissioner. She was joined by her her husband Earnest C. Melvin an daughter Shamekia Melvin Butler. Family members Rommie Melvin and Robert Butler were also present to support her. - - With the help of Judge Carol A. Jones Wilson, left, Austin Brown takes an oath as a Garland Commissioner. His girlfriend Hanna Wise and mother Tammy Brown held the Bible, while showing support. - - Mayor Winifred Murphy takes an oath for another term, while her husband Danny Murphy looks on. - -

Next to family members, Mayor Winifred Hill Murphy and elected officials placed their hands on the Bible to begin a new chapter for the board.

An inaugural ceremony and organizational meeting was held Monday at Saint Stephen AME Zion Church, with incumbent and new faces for the Garland Board of Commissioners. The celebration was recessed from town hall to provide more space for family members and supporters.

Newcomers Carolyn Robinson Melvin and Barbara Ann Peterson are now joining the board. They are filling positions held by the late Ralph Smith and Mary Brown, who decided not to run for another term. The oaths were administered by Judge Carol A. Jones Wilson of the 4th Judicial Court. Melvin is a retired school teacher. Peterson, an assistant teacher for the Exceptional Children’s Program and bus driver in the Union District of Sampson County, said she filed because she wants to help her hometown grow.

After the November election, Murphy, the first African-American mayor for Garland, earned a fourth term. She was elected in 2011, after being appointed as mayor in 2012. Murphy was elected to the position in 2013 and reelected in 2015 and 2017.

During her mayoral address, Murphy expressed how it was a new beginning for the town’s leadership and thanked residents for having trust to lead the town into a new decade. In the past two years, Murphy said the town faced strife, heartache, and pain. But there was also a lot of unity, pride and progress.

“This past year has been especially painful with the loss of Commissioner Ralph Smith, Commissioner Judy Smith and many, many more community citizens who have made a dramatic impact on the town of Garland,” Murphy said while honoring their friendship, loyalty, commitment and leadership to the town. “Let us pause to thank their family for their sacrifices and friendships.”

Murphy said the town must carry on and make a commitment and unify for progress, while speaking to the audience and new members.

“As mayor, I so look forward to working with all these commissioners in solving problems and making God-driven decisions,” Murphy said. “It’s important for us to work together, to pray together and to communicate with each other and to communicate and listen to our citizens. We can not please everyone, but make decisions on what is right for Garland – now and in the future.”

In the past two years, the town has worked to improve aging water/sewer and street infrastructure. Garland is receiving a $750,000 grant to rehab and reconstruct a few homes in the area through the Community Development Block Grant Neighborhood Revitalization program. It also includes a ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant restrooms and a walking trail at the Curtis D. Cain Memorial Park. Murphy also mentioned developments at the softball park and other events such as the new and popular Music in the Park series.

“This board promises to continue to provide these activities as long as we have wonderful volunteers,” she said. “We couldn’t do it without them. We promise that we will continue to work with them to increase unity, increase engagement and transparency.”

With a new year on the way, Murphy said the challenges include improving the water/sewer infrastructure and unpaved streets. She mentioned that Commissioner Austin Brown is committed to having unpaved streets and said he’ll stay on the board until the job is finished. Another goal is to reopen and improve abandoned buildings, which could serve as meeting places for local organizations.

“Please help us,” Murphy said. “We must take Garland forward in all areas.”

Mary Brown was honored for her service with the board after joining in November 2018, after filling a vacancy left by a commissioner. The retired member of the Sampson County Board of Education previously served for two terms, which started in the mid-1970s. During the recent term, she also assisted by serving as mayor pro tem.

“It’s been a pleasure,” Brown said. “But if you walk out on faith, you can make it.”

Murphy presented her with a coat, which will have her name and “Town of Garland Champion” on the back. Along with family, many members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. were also present to honor Brown.

“There are no words to express how much Miss Brown has meant to the Town of Garland,” Murphy said.

Austin Brown, the youngest commissioner to serve, is returning for another term and took an oath for a term set to expire in 2021. During the night, he took a second oath to serve as mayor pro tem — a seat he once held before stepping down from the board.

“I would just like to say thank you to my mom and girlfriend Hanna for pushing me to do more for Garland and return to the board and finish what I started,” Brown stated. “Also, a special thank you to the board for believing in me to serve as mayor pro tem. I look forward to working with each of them. After all greatness does truly grow in Garland.”

Garland Mayor Winifred Murphy, second from left, talks to residents during a Monday meeting about the new Board of Commissioners. The members are Mayor Pro Tem Austin Brown, Carolyn R. Melvin, Eddie Bronson Jr., and Barbara A. Peterson. Commissioner S.J. Smith is not pictured. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Garland-Board_1.jpg Garland Mayor Winifred Murphy, second from left, talks to residents during a Monday meeting about the new Board of Commissioners. The members are Mayor Pro Tem Austin Brown, Carolyn R. Melvin, Eddie Bronson Jr., and Barbara A. Peterson. Commissioner S.J. Smith is not pictured. Mayor Winifred Murphy honors Mary Brown for her service as a commissioner. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Garland-Board_4.jpg Mayor Winifred Murphy honors Mary Brown for her service as a commissioner. Barbara A. Peterson takes an oath next to family members, brother, Ollie C. Robinson Jr.; and son, Frederick Hayes. The oath for the new Garland commissioner was administered by Judge Carol A. Jones Wilson. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Garland-Board_2.jpg Barbara A. Peterson takes an oath next to family members, brother, Ollie C. Robinson Jr.; and son, Frederick Hayes. The oath for the new Garland commissioner was administered by Judge Carol A. Jones Wilson. Carolyn R. Melvin takes an oath to become a Garland Commissioner. She was joined by her her husband Earnest C. Melvin an daughter Shamekia Melvin Butler. Family members Rommie Melvin and Robert Butler were also present to support her. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Garland-Board_5.jpg Carolyn R. Melvin takes an oath to become a Garland Commissioner. She was joined by her her husband Earnest C. Melvin an daughter Shamekia Melvin Butler. Family members Rommie Melvin and Robert Butler were also present to support her. With the help of Judge Carol A. Jones Wilson, left, Austin Brown takes an oath as a Garland Commissioner. His girlfriend Hanna Wise and mother Tammy Brown held the Bible, while showing support. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Garland-Board_3.jpg With the help of Judge Carol A. Jones Wilson, left, Austin Brown takes an oath as a Garland Commissioner. His girlfriend Hanna Wise and mother Tammy Brown held the Bible, while showing support. Mayor Winifred Murphy takes an oath for another term, while her husband Danny Murphy looks on. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Garland-Board_6.jpg Mayor Winifred Murphy takes an oath for another term, while her husband Danny Murphy looks on.

Mayor urges unity, active community

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.