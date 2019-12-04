‘Christmas’ coming to Sampson

Performers rehearse for ‘The Sampson County Christmas Show’ at Sunset Avenue Auditorium. - Member of Faith’s Way perform during a rehearsal. The members are Randie Autry, Aislyn Pegues, Maddison Pollock, Hailey Spicher, and Ansley Wilkerson. -

As a group of singers and dancers performed on stage to festive holiday music, Laura Stevens gave them direction during a rehearsal as Sunset Avenue Auditorium.

Together, they’re putting the final touches of a production to show the true meaning of Christmas, while helping local children in the process.

“The Sampson County Christmas Show” is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the auditorium, 505 Sunset Ave., Clinton. Proceeds from ticket sales will go toward helping children. For 20 years, the production associated with the Heart of Christmas, Inc. — a nonprofit organization, gives youths an opportunity to be a professional show. Stevens, the director and producer, is looking forward to bringing the experience to Sampson County.

“The mission has always stayed the same,” Stevens said about 21 years of success. “We put on shows and give talented children, the opportunity to be in a full-blown, very professional production and also to use their talents to do something good early in life. Hopefully, when they grow up and become adults, they’ll all about their community and giving back.”

The first half of the show features popular secular songs. For the second, performers will teach the true meaning of Christmas through music and dancing. Stevens added that people of all ages will enjoy this show.

“It’ll make you laugh, it’ll make you cry, and say ‘oh wow, that’s beautiful,’” Stevens said. “When you leave here, you’re going to want to go home and bake cookies because you’re going to be in the Christmas spirit.

“The second half of the show is important for us — it is a Christian based, faith production,” Stevens added. “In the second half of the show, we portray the meaning of Christmas though song and dance. We have a beautiful manger scene segment and you couldn’t possibly leave the show and not understand what Christmas is all about.”

The show features the emotional song “The Christmas Shoes” and other classics such as “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” It also features renditions and original music written by Stevens.

“We’re looking forward to a sellout crowd and we’re excited,” Stevens said. “Ticket sales are going like crazy.”

To make the show a success, Stevens is receiving lighting and sound support from Draughon Brothers of Fayetteville. Parents are assisting as stagehands to share the experience with their children. Although many shows were held in Cumberland County, Shea Autry, an assistant to the director and parent, said Sampson County is a major supporter too.

“Why not bring it where people support it,” Autry said. “I think that it’s absolutely amazing and we have a lot of fun.”

Stevens said the show is making a maiden voyage to Sampson County and said it’s a selfless act of everybody involved.

“It’s really simple, we love to sing and dance and why not use that to do something good,” she said. “What’s better than a Christmas show. Everybody loves a good Christmas show and this is a full-blown whistles and bells production.”

Faith’s Way, a ensemble of five local teenage girls, is the featured group for the show. Together, they’re looking forward to the weekend.

“I like it and we’re doing a great job,” said Hailey Speicher, a member of Faith’s Way. “We’ve raised a lot of money and we’re helping children and that’s what we’re here to do.”

Members Ansley Wilkerson and Randie Autry shared the same feeling.

“I feel really good about the show,” Wilkerson said. “It’s going to make a huge impact on everyone in Sampson County.”

“I’m excited,” Autry added. “It’s our first time doing it in Sampson County and I’m glad to bring the funds here. Sampson County has never seen anything like this before.”

Heart of Christmas focuses on improving the lives of children and to bring more more cultural arts to communities. With the Christmas Show making its way to Sampson, recipients this year are Sampson County Child Advocacy and Clinton City Schools. The Autism Society of Cumberland, and other organizations will benefit as well. More than $755,000 was raised in two decades.

“Everybody comes together for a common cause and that is to share the love of Christ and to give children an opportunity to be on a Broadway-worthy stage and to give money away,” Autry said. “It’s children helping children. We have children as young as four participating and we’re teaching them at a young age to give back.”

Proceeds to help local children, schools

By Chase Jordan

The Sampson County Christmas Show General admission is $15 and $20 at the door. For groups of 10 or more, tickets are $12 for each person. Ticket Sale Locations • Sampson Building Supply, 407 Vance St., Clinton • Clark and Company, 124 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro. • Matthews Gifts, 352 NE Blvd., Clinton. • Powers-Swain Chevrolet, 4709 Bragg Blvd., Fayetteville. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 910-489-7125 or by email at [email protected]

