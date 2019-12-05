Status quo for county leadership

Lee - Wooten - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent The Sampson County Board of Commissioners voted Monday to have Sue Lee, right, and Clark Wooten, center, continue in their vice-chair and chair capacities. -

For the fourth straight year, Clark Wooten and Sue Lee will continue as chairman and vice-chair for the Sampson County Board of Commissioners after being unanimously voted back into their respective positions Monday night.

The regular monthly meeting opened with the reorganization of the board. State law dictates that the board elect its officers during its first meeting in December each year.

County manager presided over the election of the chairman. Wooten, District 1 representative, was nominated as chairman, with no other nominations made by the board. He was then unanimously voted in. With Wooten presiding, Lee was elected to return to her role as vice-chair in similar unanimous fashion.

Wooten has been the representative of District 1 for the past five years and chairman for the past three.

Fellow Republican Lee, who became the county’s first female commissioner five years ago when elected to serve District 3, and the first female to gain reelection to the board last year, has served as the board’s vice-chair since her election back in 2014.

The board stayed intact last year after the majority of its members were up for election. It will remain the same for at least one more year.

Earlier Monday, Republican Jerol Kivett, District 2 representative, and Democrat Harry Parker, District 4 representative, each filed to seek reelection to their respective posts in 2020. The longest tenured board member, Parker is seeking his third term. Kivett is seeking his second. Parker will have opposition in the March 2020 primary, as Democrat Lethia Lee filed Tuesday to seek the District 4 seat.

Democrat Thaddeus L. Godwin Sr., appointed in February 2018 as District 5 commissioner, earned election last year after serving out Albert Kirby’s unexpired term. Similarly, Lee and Wooten were each reelected last year to four-year terms.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

